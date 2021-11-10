In new film, Leonardo DiCaprio goes to play religious cult leader who killed more than 900 followers – Film News

The film will tell the story of American Jim Jones, who founded the so-called People’s Temple and who was responsible for a shocking mass poisoning.

Leonardo DiCaprio has already played several real characters in his career, accumulating successful films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, J. Edgar, The Aviator and Prenda-me Se For Capaz. In 2016, the Hollywood star finally won the Oscar for his performance in The Return, which is also based on a true story. Now, DiCaprio is in advanced negotiations with MGM to star in a feature about Jim Jones, the leader of a religious sect who, on November 18, 1978, planned the death of more than 900 followers.

Born in Indiana, Jones founded the People’s Temple in 1955 in Indianapolis. From the beginning, he used religion to spread a message that combined his socialist inspiration with elements of Christianity, emphasizing racial equality.

Jones moved the church’s headquarters to San Francisco in the 1970s and, after performing supposed miracles, decided to move with his adherents to Guyana – what he considered a utopian paradise, freed from US capitalist oppression. In the northwest of the Latin American country, he built a settlement known as Jonestown.

In November 1978, faced with allegations of human abuse, the US government sent a delegation led by Congressman Leo Ryan to the scene. But the Democratic politician and NBC reporters who accompanied him were machine-gunned by Jones’ supporters.

Then, the guru served the cult members a drink mixed with cyanide, thus causing a collective poisoning. Among the 918 dead members of the community, 304 were children. On the same day, Jones died of a gunshot wound to the head, which raised suspicions of suicide.

In addition to starring in the work, DiCaprio will serve as a producer through his Appian Way company. No further details on the cast or direction were released. It is only known that the script is signed by Scott Rosenberg (the same one behind Venom and the two most recent films in the Jumanji franchise). There is no forecast for the start of filming or release.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio will be able to be seen in two streaming productions. The first is No Look Up, a Netflix comedy that premieres on December 24th and features big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, among many others. The second is Killers of the Flower Moon, a criminal western directed by Martin Scorsese and due to arrive on Apple TV+ at the end of 2022.