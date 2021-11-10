In October, equity funds have the worst monthly funding since January, while deposits in ETFs add up to BRL 3.5 billion, according to Anbima

(Gustavo Mellossa/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The takeover involving the Executive and Congress on the definition of the PEC dos Precatório and the consequent funding of the Auxílio Brasil – the government’s new income transfer program, in the average amount of R$ 400 – messed up the projections of analysts and worsened the perception of fiscal risk among financial agents in October.

The result of this can also be seen on the Stock Exchange, where the Ibovespa fell by almost 7% in the month of October.

The fall in asset prices and the impact on the return of equity funds made the net inflow (deposits minus redemptions) of these portfolios to be negative by R$6.1 billion in October – this is the worst monthly value recorded since January of this year, when the net balance was negative by R$ 23.1 billion.

From January to October of this year, net funding is still positive, at R$2.6 billion – but it represents only a fraction of the R$70 billion registered between January and December 2020. Data are from the Brazilian Association of Market Entities Financial and Capital (Anbima).

Last month, among equity funds, 11 of the 12 subclasses had more redemptions than applications and ended the month in negative terms. The only one that ended October in the blue was closed-end equity funds.

The macroeconomic scenario also meant that multimarket funds ended October in the red, with net redemptions of R$ 12.5 billion. In the year, however, the category’s net funding remains positive at R$ 69.6 billion.

Another class that suffered an impact in October was pension funds, in which redemptions exceeded investments by R$ 126 million. For the year, the situation is better and net deposits total R$6.7 billion.

The appreciation of the dollar against the real and negative returns on other allocations in the portfolio may have been some of the factors that caused redemptions to be higher than applications among foreign exchange funds in October. According to Anbima, the net funding of these funds was negative by R$ 322.3 million. Year-to-date, the net balance is in blue, at R$ 669.2 million.

More applications than withdrawals

Higher interest rates, on the other hand, made funding by fixed income funds remain strong in October, with net deposits reaching R$ 17.4 billion. The value, however, shows a decline in relation to the amount registered in September, which was R$ 40.6 billion.

In the accumulated result for the year, funding from fixed income funds reached R$ 255.2 billion, the highest annual value ever registered since 2002.

Participation funds (FIPs) and investment funds in credit rights (FIDCs), in turn, also ended October in the positive field, with net inflows of R$12.8 billion and R$1 billion, respectively. In the accumulated result for the year, the net balances of FIPs are negative by R$7.7 billion, while those of FIDCs are positive by R$83.4 billion.

ETFs

Likewise, the net balance was positive for ETFs (index funds) in October at R$ 3.5 billion – above the R$ 2.1 billion in September. In the year, net deposits totaled R$ 10.3 billion.

Fundraising has been helped by the increase in the offer of products. Today, for example, there are 50 ETFs focused on equity trading on B3 and 7 focused on fixed income, according to information taken from the B3 website.

Among ETFs, variable income continued to be responsible for most of the investments, with net inflows of R$ 3.4 billion in October.

Profitability

When it comes to profitability, exchange funds were the ones that accumulated the best result among all the funds in the October survey, with a return of 3.05%.

Next came the multimarket funds with a specific strategy, with a return of 2.04% in October.

Among equity funds, all subclasses ended the month of October with a negative return. The highlight, however, was for sectorial stock funds, which had a negative return of 12.46%.

