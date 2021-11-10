In the month of Black Friday, Mercado Livre offers up to 70% off

Black Friday takes place on November 26th, but the Free Market promotions must be valid throughout the month and with discounts of up to 70%. The marketplace offers several promotions covering all categories.

Demand for attractive deals this month has increased significantly. Several e-commerce stores are looking to offer the best discounts to captivate this audience eager to consume much less.

In addition to these Black Friday promotions, Mercado Livre also launched the “Black Hour” in which every day, at 1 pm, it presents the most attractive and most searched promotions on the site, with unique discounts.

For those who are able to follow these promotions in detail, it is a chance to make good purchases, especially of products that the consumer is interested in. The data has been collected since last year, when most consumers started looking for products of interest about two months before Black Friday.

The numbers reveal, through the Ads Market (advertising publication tool), that around 40% of users from the platform searched for those certain products. Online shopping is on the rise, especially during the period of the pandemic.

During the month of Black Friday at Mercado Livre, sellers will also have information and training subsidy. The focus is more on small and medium sellers who will have online training available through platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

With these trainings, Mercado Livre advertisers will have greater performance and, consequently, better results.