In the wake of good results, Petz (PETZ3) announces the purchase of Cão Cidadão, by Alexandre Rossi; stocks jump 6%

SAO PAULO – Petz (PETZ3) announced this Tuesday (9), following the good results of the third quarter of 2021, a contract for the acquisition of the Cão Cidadão training franchise, owned by zootechnician and veterinarian Alexandre Rossi. The transaction amount was not informed.

Founded in 1998 by Alexandre Rossi, “Dr. Pet”, the Cão Cidadão operates through online and in-person courses and classes and, as highlighted by Petz, “has already helped more than 100 thousand families to improve the interaction with their pets”.

“The acquisition also marks the entry of Alexandre Rossi – the greatest personality in the Pet market in Brazil and creator of the ‘Intelligent Training’ method – in the Petz Group ecosystem. The technique used by Alexandre is based on positive reinforcement, which value the correct attitudes of animals through the teaching of commands that ensure the best

communication between tutors and pets”, highlights the statement.

The exclusive contents of Cão Cidadão, Alexandre Rossi and their pets (Estopinha, Barthô and Miah) are present in the main social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube), totaling more than 6 million followers.

Rossi will assume the position of specialized consultant of Grupo Petz, working directly in the development and promotion of training services, dog walker, hotel/day care and pet sitter – being the ambassador in the construction of processes and

methodologies for the accreditation of specialized service providers to the Petz Group ecosystem, which in turn will intermediate the services provided – assuming full responsibility for their origin, quality and safety.

Additionally, Petz will be an exclusive partner in the development, production and marketing of all online training courses produced by Alexandre Rossi, the company pointed out.

Rossi’s compensation will be linked to long-term incentives and defined deliverables related to building the Petz service ecosystem; including (i) the implementation of methodologies and processes that guarantee the quality and excellence of the services provided by the professionals and establishments involved; and (ii) minimal penetration of the various services in the cities covered by the Petz operation.

“The transaction represents another step in the unique movement of transformation and consolidation of the Pet market, and fundamental in the pursuit of the Petz Group’s vision of ‘To be recognized worldwide as the best ecosystem in the Pet segment by 2025′”, highlighted the company in the statement.

According to Itaú BBA, the news is slightly positive, highlighting that the operation is a good strategy to complement the company’s services and, at the same time, increase digital engagement through content production, highlighting the company’s goal for 2025.

“This partnership also marks the company’s focus on improving the relationship between the trainer and the pet, applying Alexandre Rossi’s expertise in the development of new services that were not yet offered by Petz. That said, given the size of the transaction, we believe it’s unlikely to significantly move the stock pointer at this point,” he points out. BBA has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the asset, with a target price of BRL 30 for 2022, which represents a potential appreciation of 53% compared to the closing on Monday (8).

PETZ3 papers closed the session this Tuesday with a high of 6.22%, at R$ 20.83, with investors also reflecting the balance of the third quarter, considered positive. The company recorded net income of R$ 26.639 million in the third quarter, a figure 56.1% higher compared to the same period last year.

The company’s gross revenue advanced 42.5%, totaling R$641.584 million, while same-store sales rose 21.8% – but at a percentage below a year ago, which was a 32.3% increase (-10, 5 percentage points).

BBA highlighted that, despite the more challenging macro and competitive environment, Petz posted double-digit revenue growth and productivity gains at the same-store sales (SSS) level.

The bank recognizes that the valuation is not a bargain, but believes exposure to such a resilient category is of great value in times of turmoil.

Bank of America also reiterated purchase recommendation for the paper after the balance sheet, with a target price of R$31, or a potential increase of 58%. “We continue to see that the combination of centuries-old pet adoption and humanization trends, as well as industry consolidation, digitization, Zee.Dog incorporation, service opportunities and other themes, create a particularly attractive growth prospect for Petz. We see considerable room for growth, segmentation and differentiation within the private label, especially in pet food”, analysts point out.

They also point out that digitization is also expanding commercial areas at Petz locations, increasing sales, accelerating store maturation and improving returns. The app’s new functionality is also expected to improve customer relationship management (CRM), further increasing engagement and conversion.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related