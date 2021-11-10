Ingenious Poll/Quaest: Lula would win the elections in the 1st round – Politics

According to the published poll, Lula would win the 2022 elections in the first round (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) Journalist Rosana Hessel published a text on Blog do Vicente, at Correio Braziliense, analyzing more data from the survey by Genial/Quaest released this Wednesday (10/11). This time, the focus was on who would win the elections, which will be disputed in 2022, for the position of President of the Republic. According to the figures, ‘if the election were held today, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) could beat the other pre-candidates in the first round. According to the survey, the PT would have more than 50% of the valid votes.’

“In the two electoral scenarios for the first round researched by Quaest, one with Governor Joo Doria (PSDB-SP) as PSDB candidate and the other with Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), Lula would have 48% and 47% of the total of votes, respectively. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) would have 21%, and former judge Sergio Moro, 8%, in both cases in the first round. Blanks and nulls accounted for 14% of the responses in the two polls.”

If the dispute were for the second round, according to the poll, ‘between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would have 57% against 27%. If the dispute were with Moro, Lula would also win, with 57% against 22%. If the PT’s opponent were Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the second round, Lula’s score would be 57% against 20%. Against the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Lula would have 57% and the toucan, 14%. So Paulo governor Joo Dria (PSDB) would also have no chance against Lula. The score would be 58% and 13%, respectively. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in the lantern, would have 12% while Lula, 59%.’