Ingenious/Quaest Survey: Bolsonaro’s approval hits worst rate for the year – Politics

Journalist Rosana Hessel published a text, on Blog do Vicente, on Correio Braziliense, analyzing the numbers of the survey by Genial/Quaest, released this Wednesday (11/10). According to the data, ‘the approval of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) reached the worst moment of the year. According to the survey, 69% of the interviewees think that Bolsonaro does not deserve another four years of government, in line with the worsening prospects for the economy, since, for 73% of the interviewees, the economic situation has worsened.’

‘According to the survey, Bolsonaro has been losing popularity even among those who voted for him in 2018’

Also according to the text, ‘the 5th edition of the Genial/Quaest Survey indicated that the government’s negative assessment rose from 53% in October to 56% this month. Meanwhile, the approval ranged from 20% to 19% in the same period.’

“The survey found that Bolsonaro has been losing popularity even among those who voted for him in 2018. Until August, 52% of his voters rated the current government as positive, against 15% who considered it negative. Now, these rates are 39% and 28%, respectively. In the first edition of the poll, in July, the percentage of voters who considered the Bolsonaro government negative was 45% and positive, 26%.”

The survey numbers also show who is at the front in the electoral race for the office of president of the Republic, in the elections that will be disputed in 2022. “While the popularity of the current tenant of Alvorada falls, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva ( PT), remains in the lead in all surveyed scenarios, both in the first round and in the second round.