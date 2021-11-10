Instagram and Facebook will notify those who post hateful content in Portuguese – 11/09/2021

Facebook and Instagram will now notify people who post hateful content in Portuguese. The announcement was made by Meta (the controlling company of social networks) this Tuesday (9) during a conference for journalists on the community standards of their social networks. Despite the announcement, it was not specified when Brazilians will start seeing such notices.

This notification process already appears to English-speaking Facebook and Instagram users, and now the company is making a move to expand the functionality into other languages. In addition to Portuguese, Meta claims to carry out tests in Spanish and Arabic.

What changes?

In practice, people may see notifications with warnings like: “this post may contain racist language and is against community rules”, says an example displayed by the social network written in English. “If you publish it, it may be hidden from others. If this behavior continues, your account may be deleted.”

Notice in English notifies you when posting goes against Facebook and Instagram policies; company plans to implement notices in Portuguese Image: Reproduction/Meta

In addition to this example of reporting racism, warning policies should also, Meta promises, “educate and discourage people from posting anything that might include hostile speech, such as bullying and harassment.”

Announcement after controversies

While improving content moderation in other languages ​​is a measure encouraged by Facebook’s supervisory board, a group of independent experts who assist the network in creating policies to improve the platform, the initiative is announced through Facebook Papers, name that became known a series of reports and denunciations based on internal documents of the social network leaked by former employee Frances Haugen.

In one of the internal files, for example, it is mentioned that Brazil is one of the countries that most need content moderation, along with India and the United States, which shows that the company was already looking at the issue.

However, the leaked document from Facebook reinforces that language is one of the great barriers of the social network: large countries end up receiving a lot of attention and investment, while countries like Myanmar and Ethiopia — which are experiencing political and social conflicts — do not have content classifiers, facilitating the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

Company says reduced hate speech thanks to AI

At a press conference, the company also detailed its third-quarter content moderation efforts, specifying percentages of problematic content by social network.

One of the highlights is the reduction of hate speech. In the second quarter they were 0.05% against 0.03% in the last three months.

Another important point concerns bullying on Instagram, a new metric released by the controller of social networks. In the third quarter, there were five to six views of this type of content out of 10,000 views (between 0.05% – 0.06% views).

Importantly, these metrics relate to content removed by networks, without the need for a user to report. Therefore, the information concerns a subgroup of a category, as an automated system is not always able to distinguish what is bullying or not, for example.

The company attributes the low percentage of problematic content to its artificial intelligence systems.

In all, Meta says it has global review teams in more than 70 languages ​​and artificial intelligence technologies to check hate speech in more than 50 languages. In addition, it has made specific investments in countries in conflict situations.

Below, the breakdown of the prevalence of problematic discourses by social network:

Facebook: 0.03% – three views per 10,000 content views;

Instagram: 0.02% – two views per 10,000 views of content.

Facebook: 0.04% – 0.05% – four to five views per 10,000 content views;

Instagram: 0.02% – two views per 10,000 views of content.

Facebook: 0.14% – 0.15% – 14 to 15 views of this content out of 10,000 views;

Instagram: 0.05% – 0.06% – five to six views of that content out of 10,000 views.