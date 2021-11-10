Instagram can earn paid subscriptions; see price in Brazil

Digital market intelligence firms Sensor Tower and Apptopia detected that Instagram recently added new internal shopping options within the US version of the App Store. Named “Instagram Subscriptions” — Instagram Subscriptions in free translation — acquisitions could represent the arrival of yet another way to encourage content creators. Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, informed earlier this year that he would like to explore this type of tool.

Until then, purchases on the platform were restricted to Badges, which are virtual items to support profiles during live broadcasts. New Subscriptions cost from US$ 0.99 to US$ 4.99 in the country — from R$ 5.40 to R$ 27.44 in direct conversion. However, they were also informed in the national version with single price of R$ 5.50.

Current prices of Badges and registrations in BrazilSource: Reproduction/ Wellington Arruda

According to the portal TechCrunch, Instagram tests updates with a small group of creators before mass launch. Therefore, if the new feature is released in the near future, it is possible that it is not yet available to some influencers.

US values ​​viewed on the App Store for comparisonSource: Reproduction/TechCrunch

More monetization in the future?

In August, developer and insider Alessandro Paluzzi noticed the existence of “Exclusive Stories” on the social network, which are unavailable to the general public, cannot be copied and are offered to paying “Fan Clubs” subscribers. Exclusive users also had access to certain live videos and badges to be identified as members.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members ?? ?? It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 21, 2021

Instagram hasn’t provided details on the “Subscriptions” yet, so it’s still not possible to say they’re linked to the leaked clubs this year.

During Creator Week in June, Mosseri cited three types of monetization tied to creators. The first involves commerce, which includes influencer-branded products and affiliate marketing. The second represents ad revenue, and the last is direct payments, such as donations, Badges and access to blocked content, which can be represented by today’s news. In May, the executive even reported interest in a market for NFTs.

The initiatives may be an attempt to compete with other platforms such as Twitter, which recently launched Super Follows, YouTube which set aside $100 million to incentivize the Shorts, and TikTok which announced a $300 million fund for breeders in Europe.