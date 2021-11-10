Inter lineup: Without Taison and Moisés, Aguirre will have Palacios and Paulo Victor against Juventude | International

Inter is ready for the confrontation against Juventude. This Tuesday afternoon, Diego Aguirre defined the team and forwarded the strategy for the game at Alfredo Jaconi in search of a vacancy for the next edition of the Libertadores. The team will have Mauricio again among the holders, in place of Taison, with a dislocated shoulder, and with another chance for Palacios.
The coach will not have Saravia and Patrick, suspended. The Argentine took the third yellow card in the victory at Gre-Nal, while the midfielder was sent off at the end of the derby. Palacios joins the team to play the offensive left side occupied by the midfielder.
On the side, Gabriel Mercado was chosen during the game, but he competes with Heitor for the position. Taison, with a dislocated shoulder, and Moisés, who came back from an injury straight at Gre-Nal, are out. Paulo Victor will be the starting line-up. And Maurício will have the chance to play centered on the half line.
The likely team has Lomba; Gabriel Mercado (Hector), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Palacios; Yuri Alberto.
Daniel continues to recover from a cracked rib. Marcelo Lomba, with an outstanding performance at Gre-Nal, will receive another opportunity.
Colorado faces Juventude this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Diego Aguirre’s team is in seventh place with 44 points, while Jair Ventura’s team is in 18th, with just 30.