Internacional should not have a return from Daniel and Aguirre designs starting lineup; check out the likely lineup

Patrick and Renzo Saravia are also right for the derby against Juventude

Internacional is in the Brazilian Championship after the victory over Grêmio, 1-0, with a goal scored by striker Taison, in classic GreNal number 434, who got confused after the referee’s final whistle caused by midfielder Patrick’s provocation, with Gremista coffins.

The team was in 7th place, with 44 points conquered and aims to finish the competition in the G4, ensuring a direct place for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América, next year. For that, he will have to win another classic from Rio Grande do Sul in the next round of the Brazilian Nationals.

This Wednesday (10), Inter faces Juventude, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, away from home, with the ball rolling at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). For this clash, coach Diego Aguirre will not count again on goalkeeper Daniel, who is still suffering from rib pain and is being watched.

Other certain embezzlements are the absences of right-back Renzo Saravia, who took his third yellow card at GreNal and is out. Gabriel Mercado and Heitor fight for the vacancy, but the Argentine has been the preferred choice in the sector when his compatriot is not available.

Besides him, Patrick is also out, having been expelled. Thus, the probable squad of Internacional for the duel against Juventude is: Marcelo Lomba; Gabriel Mercado (Hector), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Mauricio; Yuri Alberto.