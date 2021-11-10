Internet critical young version of Cauã Reymond in Um Lugar ao Sol

The young version of the twins Christian and Renato, played by Cauã Reymond, in the premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol did not please the audience that followed the first chapter. The 41-year-old actor also lived with the brothers at the stage they were 18.

Even with the attempt to rejuvenate Cauã, with a wig and digital tricks, the internet was unforgiving and made several memes about the situation. Right at the beginning of the plot, the audience followed the twins’ growth and saw some scenes of their routines.

The telenovela’s team bet on tricks to give more realism to the characterization of the actor in the younger version, however, viewers did not buy the proposal. Check out some reactions:

Is there a lack of young actor in the market? Because you can’t buy Cauã playing two 18-year-olds #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/dMUKzayRWA — Noob Legendary 🎮 📺 (@NoobLegendary20) November 9, 2021

Debut

Internet users gave their opinion on the beginning of the new plot, highlighting the sensitivity of social issues, the role of Cauã Reymond and details of photography. On the web, praise was also given to Lícia Manzo, responsible for the original text.