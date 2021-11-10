Investor sees – and builds into the price – less risk in private debt securities | Debentures and private debt

Investors’ distrust of the risk of default on corporate debt has been decreasing. This is what a survey of the LIGHT Financial Solutions, exclusively disclosed by Value Invests , shows that .

The best way to see this is what we call “spread”, which is the difference between the interest charged by the investor to acquire and hold that security in the portfolio and the market risk-free rate which, in the case of this survey, varies according to the type of active remuneration.

If the investor is concerned about the ability of the company that issued the debt to pay, he asks for a higher interest. If you are more confident, you are willing to receive a lower interest (the premium for buying the paper). Therefore, greater risk, greater spread in relation to the market rate – and vice versa

According to the Pop BR survey, considering the variation in the spread of all assets with different risk profiles, contrary to what was observed in 2020, when all categories showed a high spread, over the first three quarters of 2021, only assets with a CCC rating recorded a positive variation in the spread of 1.49%.

Asset spread variation Risk rating 2020 2021 Pandemic (Jan/20 to Sep/2021) AAA 1.17% -0.69% -0.22% AA 0.79% -0.72% -0.14% THE 0.98% -0.37% 0.12% BBB 0.80% -0.76% -0.06% BB 2.36% -0.01% 2.62% B 1.73% -0.01% 1.34% CCC 1.78% 1.49%

2.56%

Compared to the same previous periodIt is worth noting that the risk-free rate for assets that pay “% of CDI”, “DI +” and “Prefixed” is the curve

Pre-pro-rata (future of DI), according to the maturity of the papers. For assets that pay ” [o que aquele papel está valendo naquele momento]IPCA + “, the NTNB curve is used. Finally, for “IGP-M +” assets, the DI x IGPM swap curve is considered. “The spread measures the variation in the rate of the paper beyond the risk-free curve. In other words, it measures the difference between the risk-free curve and the mark-to-market curve. Thus, if the risk-free curve increases, which happens in scenarios with a high base interest rate, the spread changes its reference, isolating this effect. The greater the spread, that is, the greater the variation in rates, the greater the increase in asset risk

”, explains

Aruã Torigoe Kalmus, analyst at POP BR. In addition to the general group, comprising 450 debentures with a duration of at least 30 days, the company also separated the shares of companies that had no change in their risk rating during the period, nor higher (which means better capacity payment) nor down (worsening the risk of default). In this case, 197 shares closed the third quarter of 2021 in the same classification as they started 2020. The base considers 128 shares in 2020 and 255 in 2021.In this case, the best rated assets (“AAA” and “AA”), despite having registered an increase in risk last year,accumulate spread drop this year. From January 2020 to September this year, the variation for these assets is slightly negative (

-0.22% and -0.14%, respectively ). Based on this analysis, the assets considered as investment gradeshow a slight negative variation in the spread. “This means that

these assets have practically returned to the pre-pandemic scenario

”, comments Torigoe.

Why does this mean improved risk perception? The analyst explains that, as the Selic has been rising, it is natural for investors to also ask for higher interest rates to invest money in these corporate debt securities. That’s because the market’s remuneration base (Selic or CDI) goes up and it’s only worth investing in a fixed-income bond that is riskier than government bonds if it pays higher interest. “These data directly show the difference between the marking of each asset (its specific risk in that period) and the base curve (in other words, the variation of the CDI, Selic). In this case, if the base rate rises without an increase in risk, the spread would remain constant”, points out the analyst.Although,

as this spread is falling for bonds with better ratings, this means that the perception of risk is lower and investors accept proportionally lower interest rates than those of the Selic , today on an upward trajectory.

“The spread value has more elements involved than just the negotiation between the parties themselves. In 2020, we went through a squeeze of individuals leaving the credit fund and going to CDBs. Some funds became more ‘crumpled’ and needed to get rid of papers to generate liquidity and face redemptions, even selling at low prices. This influences the ‘pricing’. This liquidation of good assets ended up causing an increase in the spread of ‘AAA’ assets. But the risk had increased for everyone, not just for the ‘AAA’s”, he points out Leonardo Fernandes, Director of Institutional Clients of Luz. He goes on to explain that last year people demanded a premium 1.17% higher than in 2019, but this year the average premium required was lower than in 2020:in the case of AAA-rated securities, for example, the spread was

0.69% smaller . Variation in the spread of assets with the same rating on the analyzed dates rating 2020 2021 Pandemic (Jan/20 to Sep/2021) AAA 1.17% -0.64% 0.02% AA 0.84% -0.59% 0.03% THE 1.09% -0.36% 0.02% BBB -0.39% -0.69% -0.19% BB 0.79% -0.04% 3.89% B – 0.05% -0.26% CCC

2.14%

1.49%

2.56% Compared to the same previous period

Variation in interest rates paid POP BR also compared the proportional variation in interest rates paid on debentures over the period. “In this case, basically, if the rate went from 0.1% to 0.2%, the variation was 100%, so

we see a bigger variation in the last year for the better ratings. ”, explains Torigoe.In this survey, after a strong increase in rates in 2020, debentures began to return to high. Considering the study papers, assets rated AAA were the ones with the highest rate increase in 2020, with 15.39%. This year, however, the average is a drop of 3.41% in interest paid on these assets.In the accumulated from January 2020 to September 2021, all assets had rate increases, but the most expressive are with assets with CCC classification

, the lowest rated category, with a 3.82% increase in the interest rate of the papers . The shares with the highest rating (AAA) were practically stable, considering the entire period that encompasses the pandemic, with a valuation of only 0.28%. Average change in interest rates paid on debentures rating 2020 2021 Pandemic (Jan 2020 to Sep 2021 AAA 15.39% -3.41% 0.28% AA 4.00% -2.61% 1.14% THE 5.25% -3.93% 0.05% BBB 1.41% -0.77% 1.11% BB 4.73% 0.81% 0.57% B 0.66% 1.04% 2.57%

CCC 1.10%2.77% 3.82%In the quarterly analysis,

the best period since the beginning of last year was the fourth quarter of 2020

. “With the expectation that the pandemic would be controlled, we saw a recovery in the prices of the vast majority of assets. Nonetheless,in the first quarter of this year, with the third wave and many doubts about what could actually happen, asset prices suffer from further declines ”, emphasizes the analyst.

From the investor’s point of view, according to him, it can be concluded that private credit assets continue to be an excellent option for portfolio diversification even in a scenario of high interest rates. “There are assets with post-fixed installments, that is, that accompany the rise in interest rates.

The point of attention is, and always will be, monitoring the credit quality of issuing companies. In this sense, the correct reading of the impacts of economic growth will be decisive”, concludes Ozorio. According to Torigoe, the risk of the bonds needs to be taken into account when deciding to buy a private bond , mainly because the temptation is greater to invest in higher risk assets – simply because they pay better. In case of debentures, CRIs(Certificate of Real Estate Receivables) and CRAs

(Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables), it is noteworthy that theydo not have Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) protection

. The main risk is of the company issuing the debt does not pay what was promised, that is, not pay neither the interest nor the principal invested, the famous default.One way to assess this is ratings.

, the risk rating that various agencies give after analyzing a company’s financial strength and evaluating its ability to pay.

“It is even necessary to be aware of changes in the assessments of risk agencies. the case of China Evergrande Group, which affected global markets a few weeks ago, is an example of how important it is to monitor these fluctuations”, he warns. According to data from Fitch, one of these agencies, China Evergrande Group’s shares had a B+ risk until June 2021, when they were downgraded to B-. In July, they were revised again to CCC+ and later in early September to CC.

In Brazil, among papers analyzed by POP BR, comparing the scenarios of January 2020, before the pandemic, and September 2021, about 50% of assets had some rating change.

Approximately 100 securities are rated lower than that registered in January 2020 and 144 securities improved their ratings in the period. “At this point, it is important to note that some securities have undergone several rating changes over the period. About 50% of assets, at some point in these 20 months, had their rating down and 69% improved their grades. ”, highlights Torigoe. Assets that rose to the rating rating 2020 2021 AAA 0.00% 57.50% AA 24.59% 28.21% THE 6.33% 13.43% BBB 4.88% 12.05% BB 4.55% 0.00% B 0.00%

31.25%

CCC 0.00% 0.00% In the first table, of all AA assets at the end of 2020, 24.59% had a worse rating at the beginning of the year. The second table says that 27.05% of assets were AAA at the beginning of 2020 became AA. Assets that fell to the rating rating 2020 2021 AAA – – AA 27.05% 1.03% THE 50.63% 26.87% BBB 68.29% 6.02% BB 40.91% 13.79% B 50.00%

12.50%

CCC

75.00%

0.00% Note: The AAA row in the second table is empty because you can’t drop it to AAA See the debentures that had the biggest spread fluctuations in 2021: POP BR also identified the securities that showed the greatest fluctuations in spread over the period analyzed. The debentures that showed the greatest increases in spread were around 3%. The asset that showed the greatest reduction in spread surpassed the 10% mark. Debentures with higher spread increases in 2021 – until 09/20/2021 Code issuer Variation ICVO15 INVEST CREDITO E INVESTIMENTO SA 3.82% NGVS12 NGVSPE Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA 3.09% STXI11 SPE STX 34 DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO SA 2.29% KROT11 COGNA EDUCATION SA

1.58% AGRU12 CONCESSIONARIA DO AEROPORTO INTERNACIONAL DE GUARULHOS SA 1.20% Debentures with greater spread reductions in 2021 – until 09/20/2021 Code issuer Variation IGSN13 IGUÁ SANEAMENTO SA -11.12% MEAL21 INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTACAO SA -3.66% FGEN13 FERREIRA GOMES ENERGIA SA -3.15% SLIDE6 LOJAS AMERICANAS SA