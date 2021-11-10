Investor who predicted 2007 crisis reveals Elon Musk’s personal debt problem

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Michael Burry discovered the housing bubble in 2005

Documents revealed by Burry show that Elon Musk has been going into debt

For the investor, Musk would have liquidity problems

Michael Burry, the investor who predicted the 2007-08 crisis and was portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2015 movie The Big Bet, returned to his Twitter account to reveal why Elon Musk would be so interested in selling some of his shares. from Tesla.

“As for what @elonmusk NEEDS to sell because of the proposed unrealized gains tax, or to #end with world hunger, or… well, there’s the question of the money he took in the form of personal loans backed by 88.3 million dollars its shares on June 30,” tweeted the investor.

Elon Musk recently offered to sell $6 billion (or R$33 billion) of his shares if UN officials would explain to him how that money could be used to end world hunger. At the same time, the CEO also opened a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his shares in order to pay taxes on his wealth.

However, Burry’s tweet implies that these are just excuses. The investor, head of the Scion Asset Managment group after published a link to a US Security and Exchange Commission document showing that, in August, Musk had pledged around 88 million shares, or 36% of its total stake, as guarantee for personal loans on June 30th.

According to other documents, Musk had already had 41% of its shares pledged as collateral for its debts at the end of December, and 48% as of June 30 of last year.

Michael Burry’s theory is that Musk needs money to pay off his loans. For the investor, the soaring price of cryptocurrencies and Tesla shares points to a growing bubble.

“Enjoy it while it lasts,” Burry warned a few months ago when he revealed he was betting against Tesla.