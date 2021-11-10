IPCA: official inflation is 1.25% in October and reaches 10.67% in 12 months | Economy

Driven by the rise in gasoline, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.25% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.16% in September, show the data released this Wednesday (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002 (1.31%)”, highlighted the IBGE.

With the result, ohnflation accumulates a high of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months, above that registered in the immediately previous 12 months (10.25%).

1 of 2 IPCA – official month-to-month inflation — Photo: G1 Economy IPCA – official month-to-month inflation — Photo: G1 Economy

O result came above expectations. A Reuters poll pointed out that analysts were expecting a rate of 1.05% in October, accumulating a 12-month high of 10.45%.

Gasoline goes up again and the maximum price is already at R$ 8 per liter

All 9 product and service groups surveyed rose in October, with emphasis on transport (2.62%), mainly due to fuels (3.21%).

Gasoline rose 3.10% and had the biggest single impact on October inflation, accounting for 0.19 percentage point of the IPCA rise in the month. It was the sixth consecutive rise in fuel prices, which accumulated a 38.29% variation in the year and 42.72% in the last 12 months.

“The rise in gasoline is related to the successive readjustments that have been applied to the price of fuel, in refineries, by Petrobras,” stated the manager of the IPCA, Pedro Kislanov.

In addition to gasoline, there was also an increase in prices for diesel oil (5.77%), ethanol (3.54%) and vehicle gas (0.84%). The prices of airline tickets (33.86%).

See the result for each of the groups surveyed:

Food and beverages: 1.17%

Housing: 1.04%

Articles of residence: 1.27%

Clothing: 1.80%

Transport: 2.62%

Health and personal care: 0.39%

Personal expenses: 0.75%

Education: 0.06%

Communication: 0.54%

2 of 2 IPCA – Official inflation accumulated in 12 months — Photo: Economy G1 IPCA – Official inflation accumulated in 12 months — Photo: Economy G1

Inflation above target and projections

The result maintains pressure on the Central Bank for new increases in the basic interest rate (Selic).

In the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, financial market analysts increased the expectations for inflation in 2021 from 9.17% to 9.33%.

The center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%. As a result, the market forecast is already above twice the central inflation target (7.5%).

For 2022, the financial market rose from 4.55% to 4.63% the estimate for the IPCA. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

The worsening in projections for economic indicators comes amid maneuvers and proposals to circumvent the spending ceiling, to make room in the budget to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid in the 2022 election year.

The market is currently projecting a Selic rate of 9.25% per year at the end of 2021. However, for the end of 2022, economists have raised the expectation for the Selic rate to 11% per year, which presupposes new highs in the basic interest rate of the economy.

‘Fighting alone’, BC will have difficulty controlling inflation; understand

5 reasons that should worsen the GDP of 2022

INPC rises 1.16% in October

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), a reference for readjustments in wages and social security benefits, rose 1.16% in October, against 1.20% in September. It was the highest result for a month of October since 2002, when the index was 1.57%.

In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 8.45% and, in 12 months, 11.08%, above the 10.78% observed in the 12 months immediately preceding and above the IPCA.