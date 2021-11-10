iPhone dropped from plane during airport takeoff and rescued undamaged

Another unusual story involving an iPhone and a plane was recorded in the United States. This time, a pilot’s aircraft fell from an aircraft during take-off and was rescued shortly thereafter — without damage. O case has been registered at Orlando Executive Airport, in the state of Florida, and the iPhone model was unfortunately not revealed. However, this is not the first episode of its kind, an iPhone X also survived a plane crash recently.





According to the report posted on the VASAviation YouTube channel — specializing in aviation — a pilot contacted the airport operations division after realizing that his cell phone had fallen to the ground during takeoff. Subsequently, the division contacted air traffic control, and asked for authorization to enter the runway in order to locate the device. After release, a team went to the runway to begin the search.





Shortly thereafter, the device was found and, to the operators’ surprise, the iPhone was without any apparent damage on the outside.. From then on, the sector came into contact with the air traffic team to report that they had located the cell phone. The conversation was recorded and became even more interesting when the professional questioned the operations sector about the state of the smartphone, stating that it is not possible for an iPhone to fall from a plane at 80/90 km/h without at least breaking the screen.

“I still don’t believe you. I mean, I’m not really trying to call you a liar, but I’ve never seen an iPhone drop more than five feet and not break in half.” Check out an excerpt of the conversation below: