Iron ore hits 1-year low with gloomy demand outlook in China

(Reuters) – Dalian iron ore futures contracts hit their lowest level in a year on Wednesday as concerns over demand intensifying due to restrictions on China’s steel production and the worsening liquidity crisis in the real estate sector in the country.

The most traded iron ore contract for January on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed down 4.6% to RMB 536.50 ($83.85) a ton, after hitting RMB 518.50 in the session, the lowest value since November 9, 2020.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the most traded contract in December dropped about 3%, to $87.85 a ton, in the early morning (Eastern time), after initially dropping to 6.9%.

“Restrictions on production (of steel in China) have dampened expectations of storage and replenishment (of iron ore) in winter,” analysts at Zhongzhou Futures Co Ltd wrote in a statement. “The scope of limited production during the heating season has expanded, (while) blast furnace maintenance has increased.”

China’s port iron ore stocks increased to 145.10mt last week, according to data from consultancy SteelHome, suggesting supply will continue to build, they say.

The deepening liquidity crisis in China’s housing sector, which accounts for about a quarter of domestic steel demand, contributed to the bearish mood ahead of the deadline for the China Evergrande Group to make an offshore bond payment on Wednesday.

The spot price of 62%-iron Australian ore for delivery to leading steelmaker China hit an 18-month low of $93 a tonne on Tuesday, SteelHome data showed.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2%, while hot-rolled coil retreated 1.7%, both reducing the day’s losses.

Stainless steel reversed initial losses and closed up 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal fell 3.2% and coke fell 3.3%.

