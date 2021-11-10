Isabel gets a dreadful wedding present; see which· TV news

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) takes a hit when receiving a menacing wedding gift in In Times of the Emperor. The princess will receive a package from Paraguay’s president, Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), and will be shocked when she finds a rifle inside it in a Globo telenovela.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (10) , the heir to the throne will also read a message that will be left with the weapon. “The princess may need it,” the message will go.

Emperor Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) will be absolutely perplexed to learn that his mortal enemy had the nerve to threaten the future empress of Brazil.

“This man has no limits! How did this present get here? Is he in Brazil?”, will affirm the monarch, who has never forgotten the threat his rival made in the past.

Solano López had also promised to spoil Isabel’s marriage to Gastão (Daniel Torres), since he was the one who wanted to have married the princess.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

