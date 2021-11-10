“It is profoundly embarrassing to share PL with Bolsonaro”, Marcelo Ramos tells CNN

In an interview with CNN, federal deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), vice president of the Chamber, was uncomfortable with the possibility of being part of the same party as president Jair Bolsonaro – without a party since November 2019, when he left the Social Liberal Party ( PSL).

“I can’t deny that it is a profound embarrassment for me to share the same party with President Bolsonaro,” said this Tuesday (9), Ramos – who has been part of the Liberal Party (PL) since 2019.

“I said yesterday that I have no doubt that a president of the Republic is much more important for a party than a federal deputy, but I also have no doubt that the future of a country is much more important than the electoral project of a party” , completed.

Bolsonaro stated to CNN on Monday (8) that his affiliation to PL “is 99% closed” and that the “chance of going wrong is almost zero”.

Hours later, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said in audio that the CNN had access that, having confirmed the affiliation of the president, the acronyms of the base of the government “have to be right” and “to be understood”.

On this uncomfortable situation, Ramos said he will not make any rash decisions. “I’ll wait for this to become official before expressing myself about my party life. What I can say is that it is a profound embarrassment for me because I do not think that President Bolsonaro is good for the future of the country.”

Discussions within the party

Asked whether he had been consulted by the PL president or by other party leaders about Bolsonaro’s affiliation, Ramos stated that he had been told about this possibility some time ago.

“I made it clear that there was no possibility of my being on President Bolsonaro’s platform. Not just me, but other party deputies [também] they don’t have any political conditions to be on the same platform”, he explained.

Regarding a “disband” of party politicians due to the possible arrival of the president, Ramos neither denied nor confirmed this possibility.

“The most negative reaction to this affiliation is certainly in the northern states, such as Amazonas, Pará and Roraima, and in some states in the Northeast,” he said.

“I have an additional problem: most deputies are in charge of the party in their states. I do not. The party’s command in my state belongs to the former senator Alfredo Nascimento and with the entry of the Pocketnaristas this creates an additional problem.”

Candidacy for re-election in 2022

Regarding Bolsonaro’s likely candidacy for re-election in 2022, the deputy stated that Bolsonaro “will no longer be a phenomenon, as in the last election”.

“He will be a competitive candidate, because he has the machinery of the presidency of the Republic, but the great speech he will have difficulty dealing with is not his party affiliation, but how to explain more than 600,000 deaths due to irresponsibility in dealing with the pandemic, explaining 14, 15 million unemployed, 20 million hungry Brazilians, inflation at 10.5% and long-term interest at 11%”, he said.

“This will be much harder for him to explain than party affiliation [ao PL].”

