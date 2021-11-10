Itapemirim receives its first A319, which comes with a hybrid painting by Hi Fly Malta

Photo: Itapemirim





In yet another stage in its structuring process, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos receives this Monday (8) its first Airbus A319 model aircraft. This is the seventh plane in the fleet of the newest Brazilian airline. The first six are from the Airbus A320 model.

The new aircraft will receive the PS-SIL prefix and has a hybrid painting by Hi Fly Malta, a subsidiary of the Portuguese airline of the same name, from which the jet was leased, with the Itapemirim logo.

The aircraft took off this Monday morning from Portugal and has a technical stopover in Cape Verde, before heading to Galeão airport. After the nationalization process, the aircraft will receive a new paint job and go through the internal customization process.

Settings

The Airbus A319 will have a capacity of 124 seats, 42 of which in the ITA class. The space between the seats varies between 76 cm and 84 cm, which guarantees the ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) A seal of comfort.

ITA performed its inaugural flight on June 29 and by the end of this year new aircraft should be incorporated into the fleet, allowing for an increase in the frequency of flights and new destinations.

As of November 16, ITA will begin operations at Congonhas airport.

With information from Itapemirim (adapted)



