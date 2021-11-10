Itaúsa (ITSA4) profits R$2.3 billion in 3Q21, up 32%

Business

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) released on Monday (8) the results obtained in the third quarter of 2021. Net income reached BRL 2.7 billion in the period, up 32%.

Recurring net income was R$2.7 billion, an increase of 35%.

The return on equity (ROE) on average equity reached 18% in the year, an increase of 9.7 percentage points in the annual comparison. Recurring ROE, in turn, was 17.7%, an increase of 6.5 percentage points.

The holding’s total assets totaled BRL 70.712 billion in the quarter, 21.8% higher than in the same period last year. Shareholders’ equity closed September at R$ 62.6 billion, 14.9% higher than in the same period in 2020.

The financial sector had a total performance of BRL 2.6 billion, an increase of 40% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Itaúsa’s non-financial sector totaled BRL 167 million, an increase of 13% over the same period of the previous year .

The company recorded a 1.584% growth in net debt on its balance sheet, reaching R$4.024 billion.

The financial result was R$73 million in expenses, an increase of R$70 million compared to the third quarter of last year.

According to Itaúsa, the amount is mainly justified by “the new debentures issued to finance the acquisitions of shareholdings in Copa Energia and Aegea Saneamento, in addition to higher interest expenses as a result of the higher basic interest rate in the period, partially offset by higher cash profitability.”

Administrative expenses totaled R$37 million in the third quarter, 12% up on the same period of the previous year, mainly due to expenses related to the institutional campaign to position the Itaúsa brand in the period.

Credit portfolio increase

O Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity Annualized ended the quarter at 17.4%, up 2.7 percentage points from 14.7% in the same period in 2020.

The recipes with services provision, income from insurance and pension plans grew 12% year-on-year due to higher billing from card issuance and greater gains in economic-financial advice, as a result of greater activity in the capital market.

In relation to credit portfolio Total, Itaúsa claims that it grew 13.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reaching R$ 966 million at the end of September of that year.

According to the institution, the increase in the credit portfolio was driven by growth in the main segments in Brazil (+28% in individuals, +19% in micro, small and medium-sized companies and +12% in large companies). The positive effect of the portfolio growth was accompanied by the 49.5% increase in interest income from credit operations.

Itaúsa’s investments also advance

The companies invested by Itaúsa reported significant advances in operating results. “In the banking sector, we highlight the growth of the credit portfolio, the better financial margin and the lower volume of expected losses from credit operations, combined with the efficient control of general and administrative expenses, growing below inflation, boosting the performance of the profit”, says the balance sheet.

In consumer goods and materials for civil construction, Alpargatas (ALPA4) and Dexco (DXCO3) posted record results, with growth in sales, net revenue and EBITDA, despite pressure on the cost of some inputs. Dexco had its best performance in history this quarter.

The gas distribution and transportation segments, represented by NTS and Copa Energia, also showed an improvement in revenue. Aegea, in the basic sanitation segment, whose results started to be recognized by Itaúsa as of this quarter, registered expressive gains in EBITDA and net income.

Additionally, XP’s results also contributed positively to the holding’s result, concludes the Itaúsa.

(With State Agency)