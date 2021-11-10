It’s Lula there, and dictatorship everywhere. give it, PT

Gleisi Hoffmann, nicknamed Thigh – or Lover – in the worksheets of bribe gives Odebrecht, and ex-wife of Paulo Bernardo, a former PT minister who pilfered money from retirees, the party’s national president hailed the victory of the bloodthirsty murderer Nicolas Mature in the last Venezuelan ‘election’ (election too much in quotes!!).

Already Lula da Silva, the miscreant from São Bernardo, leader of the oil gang, according to the MPF, and ex-tudo (ex-president, ex-convict, ex-corrupt and ex-money launderer) once declared that: ‘na Venezuela there is too much democracy’. In addition, he wandered around the world smiling and embracing the worst dictators and terrorists on the planet.

Lulopetismo, leader of the Brazilian left, has always supported the Will and the theocratic regime that stones unfaithful women and murders homosexuals. He has also always supported terrorists from the world left (Cesare Battisti) and equally terrorist groups such as Hamas and hezbollah. More: Lula called the Iranian Ahmadinejad his friend and the Libyan Gaddafi his brother.

For those of you who are already disgusted and suffering from atomic nausea, here’s the last of the murderers’ worshipers: in an official note, the PT welcomed the ‘thousandth’ re-election followed by the Nicaraguan autocrat Daniel Ortega (his wife is deputy!!), who simply ordered the arrest of the seven political rivals who were ahead of him in the voting intention polls:

‘O PT welcomes the Nicaraguan elections this Sunday, November 7, in a great popular and democratic demonstration in this brother country. The results that point to the re-election of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo confirm the population’s support for a political project that aims to build a socially just and egalitarian country.’

Calm down, dear reader. It’s not over, no. Have more! Take an omeprazole, take a deep breath, say three Ave Maria and go on, if you are able:

‘Victory won despite attempts to destabilize the government and the international blockade against the Nicaragua, a situation that penalizes the poor and needy. We hope to continue with the FSLN on the path of building a free and sovereign Latin America and the Caribbean, a region of peace and social democracy that can serve as an example to the world.’

So, we are like this: for Lula and his gang, popular demonstrations in Cuba are illegitimate; the elections in Nicaragua are an example for the world, and Venezuela is too democratic. And whoever doesn’t agree, of course, is neoliberal and/or fascist. Here is the species that, quite rightly!, accuses Pocketnarism of being the disgrace that it is.

Do you know what the problem with these guys is? One possum sniffs the other and doesn’t like the stink.

