It’s today: Nubank starts sending an invitation to a client to become a partner with BDR

Nubank officially started sending this Tuesday, 9, invitations to its customers so that they can become “partners” of the company. The “NuSócios”, announced last week, consists of the distribution of BDRs, stock receipts traded abroad, to interested clients.

Each customer will be entitled to one BDR, with the distribution of a minimum of 18.3 million and a maximum of 22.9 million of these receipts, depending on demand, valued between R$ 180 million and R$ 225 million.

Some customers have already received this notification, in the app, where they are invited to participate in the program. These potential investors also have access to the terms of the benefit, in which it is explained that each BDR must be equivalent to one-sixth of a common share listed on the NYSE and how the adhesion to the program will work.

“NuSócios” was launched last week, when the company announced its initial public offering (IPO) on the NYSE and, at the same time, requested authorization from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to trade BDRs ( receipts for shares traded abroad) in Brazil.

According to the Nubank prospectus, which is the document that explains all the topics related to the IPO, the suggested range for each share is from US$10 to US$11. If the middle of this band is reached, each share will cost US$ 10.50 and therefore the BDR will be equivalent to one-sixth of that amount, or $1.75.

In addition to the BDRs they may receive from the bank, residents of Brazil can participate in Nubank’s Brazilian offer by purchasing more receipts. The booking period for investors starts on the 17th of November and runs through the 7th of December. Pricing takes place the following day and trading starts on 9 December.

How will it work?

In the app, the customer will see the invitation to join the program. Highlighted, you can see the notice “you, a member of Nubank” and the option to click on “I want”. It will then be shown a short video about “NuSócios” and, after that, you can confirm it by clicking on “I want to participate in NuSócios”. In this same application screen, below, you can access the program conditions.

It is in this document, called “terms and conditions” that the customer will find data on the operation of the program. Nubank explains that, when the IPO is completed, that is, when investors have declared an interest in the company’s shares and the price of each share is defined, the amount equivalent to one BDR will be deposited in the account of each customer who joined the ” NuSocios”.

On the same date, the amount will be debited from the customer’s account for the purchase of this BDR, which will be registered at B3 in the name of NuPagamentos, but for the benefit of the customers.

For a period of one year, none of the “NuSócios” clients will be able to sell this BDR. After this restriction period, the sale of this share receipt can be done through the bank application. This period, called the election period, may be extended by Nubank for up to 24 months.

If the option is for the sale, Nubank will deposit the amount referring to the BDR in the customer’s account, but will deduct any transaction expenses charged by B3 and any taxes.

For those who decide to keep this BDR, the role will be transferred to the investment account at NuInvest, which is Nubank’s brokerage. In this case, it will be necessary for the customer to have opened this account beforehand.

The unit value of each BDR may be low, but it is the first time that a Brazilian institution has done something like this. In addition, there is potential to multiply the number of CPFs registered today at B3.

Data from the prospectus show that the institution had 35.3 million monthly active customers on September 30 – an increase of 89% compared to the same period in 2020. By way of comparison, B3 had 4 million accounts individuals last month.

Who can participate?

Only active customers who have been in default for more than eight calendar days or who have performed or received at least one transaction in any Nubank product in the last 30 days prior to joining the program may receive BDRs.

In addition, the number of receipts that will be distributed is limited to 22.9 million. When the amount is reached, Nubank will stop making the offer in the bank’s application.