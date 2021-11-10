JAC launches E-J7 electric sedan priced at BMW 3 Series gasoline

With only four combustion cars in Brazil, the JAC Motors already turned the key of the electrification of the brand, and takes another step in its offensive with eletric cars. This time, the Chinese presents the e-J7, a 100% electric sedan with a value below the luxury sedan BMW 3 Series Gasoline. The Chinese is on pre-sale and has a table of R$ 259,900.

The sedan with a coupe air arrives in the country in January with the strategy of costing the same as traditional gasoline models, but with 100% electric mechanics. O JAC E-J7 brings an electric motor with 192 hp of power and a torque of 34.7 mkgf. The batteries, on the other hand, have a maximum capacity of 50.1 kWh and thus yield autonomy for 402 km.

The novice’s intention is, precisely, to go head-to-head with cars similar in size, however, with the advantage of zero pollutant emissions. The competitors in question are the premium sedans Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 3 Series and Honda Accord Hybrid, points to JAC.

Force

At 4.77 meters long, 1.82 m wide and 2.76 m wheelbase, the E-J7 also boasts stronger sprints than the competition. After all, in electric fastback torque is available 100% of the time. It goes from inertia to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. For comparison, the aforementioned competitors perform the feat in, respectively, 7.3 seconds, 7.1 s and 7.5 s.

Weighing in running order of 1650 kg, the electric sedan has a maximum speed electronically limited to 150 km/h.

Price below competition

“We got a great deal with the matrix to position the JAC E-J7 in a very competitive way. As you can see, it has the same size as the main premium models on the market, but it’s faster in drag than all of them. And it still is. cheaper”, emphasizes Sergio Habib, president of the SHC Group and of JAC Motors Brasil, mentioning the values ​​between R$ 279,950 and R$ 299,900 charged by the competition’s entry-level versions.