Jaguars that killed flamingos in Parque das Aves were mother and cub learning to hunt, says researcher | West and Southwest

The two jaguars that attacked the flamingo enclosure at Parque das Aves, in Foz do Iguaçu, west of Paraná, were mother and cub. According to the Onças do Iguaçu Project, the adult carnivore taught the youngest to hunt, in a natural process for this type of predator.

After the attack, the deaths of 172 of the 176 flamingos in the area were recorded. Part died from hunting and another from stress, according to the administration of Parque das Aves.

The action of predators happened around midnight this Tuesday (9) and was recorded by a monitoring camera. See above.

The jaguars that attacked the flamingos are among the 28 monitored in the Iguaçu National Park, according to a population estimated by environmental agencies. The mother, followed since 2018, had her first baby this year.

“At the beginning of the year, this jaguar reached maturity and, in this attack on the flamingo enclosure, it was teaching the cub to hunt. It is a natural process for a predatory carnivore. The cub accompanies its mother for two years, until it walks on its own We need to emphasize that what happened was a fatality,” said researcher Yara Barros, coordinator of the Onças do Iguaçu Project.

Mother and cub jumped the fence and invaded the enclosure of Chilean and African flamingos. Six birds were rescued, but only four survived. According to the researcher, the population does not need to fear the jaguar attack.

“The National Park has been around for 80 years and there is no record of jaguar attacks on human beings. They hide and people don’t need to worry, because their refuge and shelter is the forest,” he pointed out.

1 of 1 Mirrors installed in the enclosure were for the flamingos to think that there were more of the same species in the Parque das Aves — Photo: Parque das Aves/Divulgação Mirrors installed in the enclosure were for the flamingos to think that there were more of the same species, in the Parque das Aves — Photo: Parque das Aves/Divulgação

Parque das Aves has been in existence for 27 years and has never registered an attack by jaguars. The site has predator protection systems, as it is adjacent to the Iguaçu National Park.

“Jaguars have not gone into extinction as a result of the species’ conservation effort. People need to support this and not fear. Actions for the conservation of this species are still necessary”, stressed Yara Barros.

Bird Park is closed

The director of engagement and sustainability at Parque das Aves, Luciana Leite, informed that the unit’s team is investigating the death of the flamingos.

“Our veterinary team is doing this autopsy work, actually investigating what led these animals to death. It is very common in birds what we call capture myopathy, in the face of a situation of witnessed stress, these animals die. even without being directly attacked by a jaguar,” he stated.

According to the director, only an autopsy work will need to know how many animals had direct interaction with jaguars and how many died from myopathy.

Flamingos arrived at the park in 1995, when the birds were rescued in Chile. In 2001, the first puppies were born.

According to the park administration, years of conservation work were hampered by the jaguar attack.

Flamingos are one of the main attractions of Parque das Aves. their birth in september 2020 brought moments of celebration to life. In 2019, birds gained prominence after being encouraged to walk and bathe around the place (see below).

Flamingo puppies are encouraged to walk around the park and bathe

According to the Jaguars do Iguaçu project, in all, the Atlantic Forest biome has around 250 to 300 jaguars.

Of this total, 105 of them are in the green corridor region, which covers the Brazilian and Argentine sides of the park, according to the last census of 2018. 28 of them were registered in Brazil.

Data on cats have been collected since 2009 by specialists from the Onças do Iguaçu project, in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, and Yaguareté, in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina.

The project informed that a new census of the species will be released on November 29, on National Jaguar Day, with information from the survey carried out in both countries between 2020 and 2021.

The jaguar is a top-of-the-chain predator and a species that has high habitat requirements, so its existence indicates the quality of the environments where it lives.

The Iguaçu National Park is a refuge for jaguars and one of the most important areas for their survival in the biome, according to the project.