Jailson, from Palmeiras, sends a message to a young Santos fan: “Bruninho, you’ve got a fan” | palm trees

Palmeiras goalkeeper Jailson, who handed a shirt to Santos supporter Bruninho, last Sunday, after the derby between the two teams in Vila Belmiro, recorded a statement to the nine-year-old, harassed by Santos because of the gift.

Jailson called the boy last Tuesday night, when a video in which Bruninho apologized for having taken the goalkeeper’s shirt, reverberated.

– I spoke with Bruninho, he is a very good person, with an excellent head. He’s calm. A hug, stay with God. Bruninho, you’ve gained another fan! – Jailson stated in a statement sent to Globo Esporte.

The repercussion of the case generated a reaction in several athletes and clubs, who showed support for Bruninho. Weverton, Jailson’s teammate at Palmeiras, released a video in which he said he had sent the boy a shirt for the Brazilian team.

Jailson, Palmeiras goalkeeper, talks with Bruninho, Santos fan

Player of Santos’ youth divisions, Bruninho was harassed for asking for the shirt of the archer from Palmeira after Peixe’s defeat by the rival by 2-0. Palmeiras also sent a message in their nets.

Since the incident was revealed, Bruninho has received support from important people in football, such as Pelé and Neymar. Santos, too, invited him to watch the match this Wednesday, against Red Bull Bragantino, in the box at Vila Belmiro.

On Wednesday, the coach Tite, from the national team, invited Bruninho to meet the squad that is meeting in São Paulo for the dispute of the next two rounds of the qualifiers.

Even the former Santos coach, Jorge Sampaoli, spoke up, promising the boy a shirt for the Olympique de Marseille, the team I currently command.

A small fan who wore Jaílson’s shirt makes a video apologizing to the Santos fans