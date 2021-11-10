Jorge Aragão is rushed to hospital after feeling ill

The singer Jorge Aragão was hurriedly hospitalized this Wednesday morning, October 10th. He felt bad in the morning and was taken to the Instituto do Coração, in São Paulo, followed by a Portuguese charity, also in the capital.

Jorge’s office, 72, confirmed that he will undergo a battery of exams and has not yet disclosed the reason for the malaise.

“Jorge Aragão reassures his fans, stating that he is doing well and responding to a doctor’s request, he is under observation for a detailed battery of tests and a better assessment”, says the press office.

CATHETERISM IN APRIL THIS YEAR

The singer Jorge Aragon he had to undergo catheterization at the last minute and canceled his participation in the solidary live that will take place this Friday (16th) at Cristo Redentor. The live, called “Eu Quero Doar” will be led by Xande de Pilares. Aragão was invited, as was Teresa Cristina, who is confirmed.

Veja+: Jorge Aragão performs first show after admission to Covid-19

The show aims to raise donations for people in situations of social vulnerability. The transmission is free and takes place on the YouTube channels of Cristo Redentor and Xande de Pilares.

Jorge Aragão’s team, 72, stated that they had published an official communiqué on the artist’s social fedes, but as of this writing, there was still nothing.

understand the procedure

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure that can be used to diagnose or treat heart disease, which consists of introducing a catheter, which is an extremely thin flexible tube, into the artery of the arm or leg, to the heart.

Jorge Aragão has been hospitalized a few times because of heart problems. Last year, the samba dancer tested positive for Covid-19 and stayed at the CTI.

MAIN NEWS:

Vote for the poll and say who you want to be farmer of the week and get rid of Roça?

Farm 13: See how the farm was formed

Bruna Marquezine performs aesthetic procedure to lift her butt

Teresa Santos, from Ceará, is elected Miss Brazil 2021

Farm 13: Rico and Aline break up partnership after fight. Watch!