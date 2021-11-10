Journalist reveals that Renato Gaúcho will be fired from Flamengo and signals foreign coach

Credit: Photo Evaristo Sa-Pool/Getty Images

With the title of the Brasileirão increasingly distant, Flamengo should use the national event only as a “laboratory” for the most important duel of the season: the final of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, scheduled for November 27th. Unstable in his role as coach on the Gávea team, Renato Gaúcho has been contested, with rumors strongly pointing out that he will not continue for next season.

In the live “Fim de Papo”, by UOL Esporte, journalist Renato Maurício Prado said that the coach will not remain at Flamengo, regardless of the result achieved against Palmeiras, in Montevideo, and may leave the club even before the end of the season.

“Renato Gaúcho falls until he wins the final. There is no one else in Gávea who understands that Renato Gaúcho has to continue next year. He’s a foreign coach, I don’t know which one, but Renato Gaúcho, even if he wins the final. If he doesn’t win the final, he’ll go straight from Montevideo to Rio Grande do Sul,” said Renato Maurício Prado.

Also present at the live, journalist André Rocha said that the red-black board may have a different decision from the one mentioned by RMP, and should keep Portaluppi in case of conquest in the continental tournament. “Whoever wins in Brazil is always right. It is very difficult for a club to fire a coach after a great achievement”, Rocha pointed out.

READ TOO:

Flamengo: Midfielder returns to training after injury and Renato Gaúcho gains important reinforcement; double will be low

Neto believes that four Serie A giants will change coach for 2022: “You’ll see”

Journalist detonates Renato Gaúcho for Flamengo’s latest performances and shoots: “One of the worst coaches in Brazilian football”

Neto mocks Flamengo’s complaints against arbitration and provokes: “Poor thing of them”

Journalist detonates Renato Gaúcho and shoots Flamengo’s first-timer: “Patético de novo”

Will stay? São Paulo president opens the game about Arboleda and Benítez situations

Renato Gaucho fired? Marcos Braz evaluates coach at Flamengo

Gabigol promises shirt for boy cursed by Santos fans

Dismissal at Grêmio, announcement at Athletico, reinforcement at Galo and more: See the movements of the Brazilian soccer market this Tuesday (9)