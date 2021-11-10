know the values, criteria and terms of the new benefit

posted on 11/09/2021 10:07 PM



(credit: Disclosure/Ministry of Citizenship)

Auxílio Brasil, a new assistance program for families in poverty, was regulated by the Federal Government on Monday (9/11) and has already started to be paid: November 17th. The new Bolsa Família was the target of intense debates and articulations between Bolsonaro and the Legislature to make the payment of the benefit feasible, and, finally, it entered the scene with a value much lower than the R$ 400 promised by the head of the Executive.

Although the average ticket is lower than expected, the benefit offers nine built-in programs that can cumulate and, on paper, provides a transition for those who experience a loss of present value.

The advantages, however, are still not known to a large part of the interested population, which, due to the lack of publicity by the Federal Government, caused long lines at the Cadastro Único agencies across the country to learn more about the great change.

O mail separated 10 points to clarify the main doubts about the program. Check out:

1) Who will receive the Assistance?



The new benefit will automatically cover people who already receive Bolsa Família. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, a re-registration will not be necessary for this case.

2) When does the benefit start to be paid?



The amounts will be credited from November 17th.

3) What is the value?



The average value of the benefit is R$ 217.18 in November, as the government said that the benefit will have an increase of 17.84% in the ticket paid in Bolsa Família, of R$ 190.

However, Auxilio Brasil comprises an umbrella of nine programs that will have a specific value for each.

Of the nine, there are three main benefits that were the basic core:

Early Childhood Benefit: pays R$130 monthly for children up to 3 years old. The amount can be used by different children from the same family, as long as it is limited to five beneficiaries.

Benefit Family membership: intended for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or even those aged 18 to 21 who are still attending basic education. The amount is R$65 per person and is limited to five beneficiaries.

For pregnant women to receive the benefit, they must be listed as patients in the Unified Health System (SUS). The Ministry of Health will inform the Ministry of Citizenship of the list of potential beneficiaries, and only then will the amount be paid. The benefit, for this case, will end after the ninth installment.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit is a complement to the others. It will come into play when beneficiary families, even when receiving the other amounts, still have a monthly per capita income below the extreme poverty line (BRL 100). The calculation will be done individually to surpass this value.

Auxílio Brasil also has 5 other programs available immediately to those registered with the current Bolsa Família. Look:

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games. There will be 12 monthly installments of R$100, in addition to a single installment of R$1 thousand. The benefit can be extended to more than one student from the same family, as long as they meet the criteria.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The value of the scholarship is also 12 installments of R$100, in addition to the single installment of R$1 thousand. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.

Child Citizen Assistance: It is aimed at the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months old who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The father’s occupation can also be autonomous, individual entrepreneur and self-employed.

The amount paid will be R$200 for families with children enrolled in part-time day care centers and R$300 for full-time ones. Beneficiaries will not be able to receive other assistance of the type from other Federal Government agencies.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único and who live in states that sign a partnership with the Ministry of Citizenship to receive the benefit. The amount to be paid is R$ 200 per month and is released per family and not per person.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: for those who are on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and prove formal employment relationship. The amount will be R$ 200 to be paid from the month following proof of occupancy. No more than one beneficiary per family will be allowed.

4) But didn’t the Government promise R$ 400?



According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the minimum payment of R$ 400 for each family “must be made possible with the approval of PEC 23/2021 (PEC dos Precatórios) and will be paid in December, retroactive to November”.

However, the proposed Amendment to the Constitution, voted on in the second round this Tuesday (11/9) in the Chamber of Deputies, has been the target of great conflict and resistance from parliamentarians.

That’s because the proposal postpones the payment of government debts already recognized by the courts to change the calculation of the spending ceiling, which is seen by experts as a way to guarantee a value to articulate support for next year’s elections.

According to the economists, it would be possible to make an increase in the amount of Brazilian Aid possible without exceeding the limit on the Union’s expenses. One of the ways pointed out is to use the amounts allocated to parliamentary amendments.

5) How is the registration?



It is important to remember that the families that receive Bolsa Família will automatically be awarded the Auxílio Brasil. The Federal Government will work with the Cadastro Único to manage the benefits and also to open new vacancies for potential beneficiaries.

6) What if, when changing programs, the beneficiary receives a lower amount than what he received in Bolsa Família?

In this case, the Ministry of Citizenship created a sixth program within Auxílio Brasil, the Transition Compensatory Benefit. It is intended for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received as a result of qualifying for the Auxílio Brasil.

It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until there is an increase in the amount received by the family or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

7) Who fits into the program?



Like Bolsa Família, Auxílio Brasil is intended for families in situations of extreme vulnerability. However, the new program increased the amount of the minimum income to enjoy the program.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, potential beneficiaries are divided into two groups:

In extreme poverty: families with monthly per capita income of up to R$100, called the “extreme poverty line”.

In poverty: family with monthly per capita income of up to R$200.

Before, at Bolsa Família, the values ​​were R$89 for groups in extreme poverty, and R$178 for families in the poverty line.

8) If income increases, will the benefit be suspended?



Not immediately and not always. The benefit will only be suspended if the monthly per capita family income exceeds by up to two and a half times the poverty line established in Auxílio Brasil as R$200 per person. In this case, the family will continue to receive benefits for another two years (24 months) before being excluded.

9) In addition to income, are there any conditions for continuing to receive the program?



Yes. The Federal Government has tied the stay in Auxílio Brasil to certain conditions, such as compliance with the national vaccination calendar and a minimum monthly school attendance of 60% for children aged 4 to 5 and 75% for children aged 6 to adults. 21 years.

In addition, beneficiaries up to seven years of age must have medical nutritional monitoring and pregnant women must provide proof of prenatal care.

10) How many families will receive the benefit?

Data from the Ministry of Citizenship show that 14.65 million families will be assisted this month with Brazil Aid. The expectation is that in December the number of family groups served will increase to 17 million, “which corresponds to the entire public already qualified and other families that meet the program’s eligibility criteria, thus eliminating the waiting list”.