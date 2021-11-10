Laboratory offers free blood glucose testing and blood pressure measurement in Salvador

Action takes place in six neighborhoods of Salvador | Photo: Disclosure

The DNA Laboratory offers until Saturday, 13, blood glucose test and blood pressure measurement free of charge. The action, which is part of the Week to Combat Diabetes, whose official day is celebrated on Sunday, the 14th, will be held each day of the week in a different unit.

On Wednesday, the 10th, the action takes place at the Susuarana unit on Avenida Ulysses Guimarães. 4574, Nova Sussuarana, close to Todo Dia Supermarket. On Thursday, 11th, the exam will be held in the Nazaré neighborhood, on Av. Joana Angelica, close to Microlins and Banco itaú, at the entrance to Tororó.

On Friday, 12, interested parties can receive assistance in Cajazeiras, on Avenida Engenheiro Raymundo Carlos Nery, Rotula da Feirinha. The action will end on Saturday, 13, in Caminho de Areia, near Atakarejo, in front of Colégio Tiradentes.

The service will be carried out from 7:00 am to 11:00 am within the DNA Laboratory units in each neighborhood. According to the Diabetes Atlas of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Brazil ranks 5th in the world ranking of diabetes. There are, on average, 16.8 million people aged between 20 and 79 years who have the disease.

Diabetes is caused by insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating glucose and providing energy for the body.



