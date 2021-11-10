Lady Gaga shows transformation in her first video on TikTok

Lady Gaga didn’t resist and also joined TikTok, one of the most popular social networks of the moment! She has had her account for some time now, accumulating nearly 4 million followers, but has never posted anything. The video came in the last few hours and was in the vibe of the movie’s promotion “Gucci house“where she plays Patrizia Reggiani.

In Lady Gaga’s debut video on TikTok, she brings about a makeover! First, she appears practically without makeup in a very neutral outfit in pastel tones. In one frame pass, she is fully produced, in the same luxurious purple outfit she wore at the film’s premiere in London.

Lady Gaga caused a frisson as she walked in a fluttering dress down the red carpet at the premiere of “Gucci house“, which took place this Tuesday (9), in London, England. The event was broadcast live on TikTok and was attended by the film’s cast, which also includes the actors Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.

gaga interprets Patrizia Regianni, mastermind of the murdered of the ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, in the film directed by ridley scott with the script of Sara Gay Forden and based on true history. The crime took place in 1995 and Patrizia spent 18 years in prison. She said he “didn’t deserve to live”. In an interview with Grazia UK, Gaga detailed her preparation to play the character:

“A lot about Patrizia stayed with me. His strength really was with me. Also, I would say, a lot of people don’t know this, but when she married Mauricio Gucci, his whole family turned their backs on him, so she didn’t marry for money. And when he too was murdered, they divorced. So there was nothing at stake financially for her when all this happened, which I found fascinating as a woman because I thought, “Oh, it was because she was hurt. So it’s because it was love. I spent a lot of time, I spent six months working on her accent and also delving, as a journalist, into her life and into their lives to see what were the times when she was hurt, excluded, traumatized. And how then did that motivate her to murder?” Gaga said.