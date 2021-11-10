‘Last Time’ · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) won’t hold back even in his eldest daughter’s wedding and will make a mistake when he makes a proposal to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dissatisfied with the end of the romance, the monarch will humiliate himself for a farewell night with his mistress. “Last time”, will beg the sovereign, who will not notice the presence of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) watching everything from across the room in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in this Friday’s chapter (12) , the emperor will take advantage of a loophole when he sees the countess alone during the wedding party of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Gastão (Daniel Torres). “I hope everything is to your liking, Your Majesty”, will comment the noblewoman, disguising the visible intimacy between them.

“The ceremony was very beautiful, the party is impeccable and, above all, Isabel is happy. None of this would be possible without her dedication”, will praise Pedro. “I just did my duty. Now, the princesses are ready to live their own lives, without me”, will minimize the lover. “I’m not,” will retort the almighty.

Luísa will try to change the subject and will only say: “Please”. Teresa’s husband, however, will surprise her with a declaration of love: “You brought the sun into my life! My cloudy days came back after you decided to separate from me, even before you left for…”.

Thrilled, the countess will try to hold back tears. “Don’t say anything else,” the princess’ governess will interrupt. “One last time. Tomorrow, in our house”, Pedro will propose, putting aside his despair after seeing Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

Teresa Cristina watching

Across the hall, the princess of the Two Sicilies will observe the scene between her husband and the countess. Unable to hear the conversation, the empress will keep her eyes on their every move. “The love between them is evident”, will say General Dumas (Marcelo Valle).

“The princess and the count d’Eu seem made for each other. I know that he preferred Augustus”, will add Dumas afterwards, in an explanatory tone. “I’ve resigned myself. I’ve been doing this all my life…”, Teresa vents, referring to her husband and her rival.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#80 – Tragedies Shake Secret Truths 2” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.