Lavieri: ‘Dudu can make a difference in Libertadores’ decision’ – 11/10/2021

Last Tuesday night (9), UOL Esporte brought together André Rocha, Renato Maurício Prado, Isabela Valiero and Danilo Lavieri in a special live about the preview of the grand final of Libertadores 2021, which will take place on the 27th, at 17:00 (Brasilia time), putting face to face palm trees and Flamengo.

During the live, Danilo Lavieri was asked about how Dudu has been acting and has contributed to the team from Palma. Therefore, the commentator evaluated the attacker.

“He has in fact made the difference. He is a player who can, sometimes without touching the ball, break the opponent’s entire defense line, he plays with his body… Against Santos, he gave a letter pass, initiated a dangerous and he’s been able to recover his start, which is one of the main characteristics and it’s also nice to note that he’s playing a little more on the wings. At first, Abel tried to give him a little more center role, to help with the frame. Obviously, he does that sometimes, but he’s playing much more freely on the left and making a lot of tables with Piquerez,” he began.

“Occasionally it changes sides, it goes to the right, but it’s nice to note that it’s a bit of part of Dudu’s growth. Obviously there’s also the physical issue. He was in a much less demanding league, so he still is getting used to it. It’s normal for him to have this evolution,” he added.

Then, Lavieri recalled the 47 shirt’s recent games and how Dudu can make the difference in the decision against Flamengo, in Montevideo.

“It is a fact that against São Paulo, for example, he did very well, it was his first big game after his return, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. From then on, he played other good games, against Santos now again and it’s curious because he was marked at the beginning of his time at Palmeiras for being the guy who made mistakes in the final, but since then he has evolved well and managed to be remarkable in terms of achievements. There are already people saying that it’s ‘Dudu Dependence’, that Abel needed to change the whole team to Dudu, but I think it’s been worth it. He, in fact, can make a lot of difference, even because we know Flamengo is strong in the frame (…) We know that if he has any chance of doing something good, he can unbalance and be the decisive point”, he pointed out.

The next moment, Renato Maurício Prado asked about the possibility of Palmeiras playing without a center forward, with Dudu and Rony in attack. Danilo gave his opinion on this game idea.

“Abel insisted a little with Luiz Adriano, but he didn’t respond so quickly and, when he did, he scored that goal against Sport and told the crowd to keep quiet. Since then, he was a little scarred, chased, lost space. , Abel went back to using a team without a center forward, proof that he doesn’t trust Deyverson 100% (…) He set Ron up as a false 9, a different style of play, that will move, won’t score as much position inside the area. But I don’t doubt that, until then, he’ll be scaling the team like that and arrive on the day of the game and put Luiz Adriano in for some question he thought about the style of play,” he said.

