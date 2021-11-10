Leaked! Gameplay video shows what it’s like to play the remastered GTA trilogy

Game will be released on November 11 for consoles and PC

The definitive version of the trilogy of Grand Theft Auto which brings Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice Citye Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is about to be released and finally started to be released some gameplays of how the versions are getting, but they are not official videos of the Rockstar Games, these are excerpts from the games posted on YouTube that show some details of how the graphical improvement was, in addition to the additions in gameplay that the titles received in this special treatment given by the developer.

Check it out below and draw your own conclusions about how the games turned out in this definitive version.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III The Definitive Edition



Grand Theft Auto Vice City The Definitive Edition

As promised by the company and already shown in its advertisement trailer, the new versions bring graphical improvements in addition to a gameplay treatment, carried out to adapt to the evolution that the series has achieved throughout the franchise and allow the player to have an improved experience while try the new versions.



Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will be released tomorrow, November 11th, for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC, in addition to versions for mobile devices (Android and iOS) promised to be released next year. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the definitive version of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas since its launch on Xbox consoles at no additional cost.

What did you think of the gameplays that were published? What is your favorite game of the three and which did you think turned out best? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition – Side-by-side comparison with graphical changes

Game will be released on November 11th and is already on pre-order



