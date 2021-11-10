Listen to the opening song and discover the soap opera’s soundtrack · TV News

New soap opera by Globo, Um Lugar ao Sol has as opening music Sulamericano, a partnership between BaianaSystem and French musician Manu Chao. The plot’s soundtrack written by Lícia Manzo also has names like Zizi Possi, Gilberto Gil, Titãs, Roberto Carlos and Angela Ro Ro.
The lyrics of the opening song say “Justice is blind”. According to BaianaSystem members, one of the inspirations for the song was the book As Veias Abertas da América Latina, by Uruguayan Eduardo Galeano (1940-2015).
During an event at the Federal University of Goiás in 2019, the year of the release of Sulamericano, guitarist Roberto Barreto explained the song. The group is also formed by Russo Passapusso on vocals and Seko Bass on bass.
“Sometimes it is difficult for us Brazilians to understand ourselves as South Americans, as a country that suffered colonization, that was formed in this basically mestizo thing. All countries in Latin America have this beginning in common. Sometimes it is difficult for us understand why we have this shadow of an external thing influencing, whether in language, in the way we think and economically,” argued Barreto.
This is the second time that the group BayanaSystem has played a song in the opening of a soap opera on Globo’s soap operas. In 2018, the station used their version of Segundo Sol for a soap opera that had the same name.
Watch the opening of Um Lugar ao Sol below:
See below the list of songs confirmed by Globo in a playlist available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music:
- South American – BaianaSystem & Manu Chao
- Fuck you – Edi Rock & New
- Fine – Mike Shinoda
- The Caliber – Sioux 66
- Explode Heart – Zizi Possi
- Creep – Bebel Gilberto
- While There’s Sun – Titans
- Unchained – Devon Gilfillian
- Don’t Wanna Fight – Alabama Shakes
- Nightie Night – Marina Lima, Pat Macdonald
- The Natural Order of Things – Emicida & Mc Tha
- I Feel Love – Sam Smith
- Change – Rita Lee, Roberto de Carvalho and Gui Boratto
- Baby – The Mutants
- Where Do The Children Play? – Girão Sessions and Lenine
- Don’t Let It Go – Rooftime
- Cuban – Bivolt
- Sol de Maria – Gilberto Gil
- Nobody Know You When You’re Down And Out – The Spencer Davis Group
- Your Heart Is As Black As Night – Melody Gardot
- Girl, Tomorrow Morning – Mônica Salmaso
- Girl, Tomorrow Morning – Tom Zé
- Love Love – Gilsons
- Compass – Angela Ro Ro
- Another Time – Roberto Carlos
- Tu Me Acostumbraste – Caetano Veloso
