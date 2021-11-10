Logistics in Latin America: owner of CargoX becomes the newest Brazilian unicorn

Federico Vega, founder of CargoX and CEO of Carrega.com (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Brazil won yet another unicorn, or startup with a market valuation of at least US$ 1 billion (about R$ 5.6 billion). The new billion dollar company is called Carrega.com. THE holding brings together two well-known businesses in the logistics sector: the truck driver digitization startup CargoX and the freight transport trading platform CarregaBras.

CargoX was already one of the hunches for the next Brazilian unicorns, listed at the end of 2020. Carregabras, on the other hand, was founded in 2008, in Goiás, and shares large investors with CargoX since 2019.

Freight.com is the third Brazilian unicorn in the bureaucratic and complex logistics market, after delivery companies iFood and Loggi. But it is the first unicorn specifically attacking heavy loads transported by trucks.

The company that owns CargoX and Carregabras has become a unicorn after an investment of US$ 200 million (R$ 1.1 billion), announced this Wednesday (10). The investment was led by Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank and Chinese technology giant Tencent. It also had the participation of banks such as BID Invest and BTG Pactual and funds such as LightRock, Reinvent Capital and Valor Capital Group.

“The company brings innovative solutions to a huge market, with great demand for digitization and better services. We have already invested in logtechs [startups de logística] in the main markets of the world and we see great potential in the sector”, said in a statement Carlos Medeiros, investment partner at SoftBank Latin America Fund, whose funds for businesses in Latin America total US$ 8 billion.

“Freight.com’s powerful network effect and market leadership create a unique opportunity to invest in a solution that is substantially transforming the region’s logistics industry,” added Reid Hoffman, co-founder of social network LinkedIn and advisor at Reinvent Capital .

Freight.com does not reveal its exact market valuation, but claims to have surpassed the $1 billion mark. Its deals raised US$390 million (R$2.2 billion) with investors.

“We dominate markets growing at accelerating rates, which makes us a startup. At the same time, we have the security of big investors behind our business. These two aspects are highlighted in our classification as a unicorn. The political answer is that this status doesn’t matter. But it does matter, because it helps to hire good people who are in big companies. It is a symbol of strength with tranquility”, says entrepreneur Federico Vega.

The founder of CargoX and CEO of Carrega.com spoke with the From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, about the transformation of CargoX into holding Shipping.com. He also spoke about the logistics group’s next steps after the new capital injection.

Efficiency for trucks

Freight.com defines itself as an ecosystem of solutions for carriers and self-employed truckers. THE holding brings together not only CargoX and CarregaBras, but also the newly created CarregaPago. “The transporter finds cargo through CarregaBras, receives payments through CarregaPago and is scanned by CargoX”, summarizes Vega. The three companies operate independently.

CargoX was created by Vega in 2013. The story of the Argentine entrepreneur, who came up with the idea while cycling through Patagonia and faced more than 200 investor rejections, was the subject of an episode in the Do Zero ao Topo podcast.

The platform connected truck drivers to companies that need to sell their products, such as Ambev and Votorantim. “The truck driver used to go to the carriers’ office or to the gas station hunting for loads to transport. Thus, the trucks ran with 40% to 60% of idle capacity. Carriers, on the other hand, invested in offices, needed to wait for truck drivers and paid dearly because the truck was not running at full capacity. Both sides still live today with default and security risks and only get expensive financial services, because few banking institutions understand the business. All of this translates into loss of efficiency,” says Vega. “When you generate more productivity for trucks, which are a large part of the Brazilian transport industry, you also have an impact on the economy as a whole.”

In 2019, CargoX decided to focus on the digitization of truck drivers and carriers, leaving the connection platform to CarregaBras and payments to CarregaPago. “Transport companies urgently needed to digitize and we saw this front take off a lot. There was a greater need to bring efficiency to these businesses, through services such as working capital, documentation and insurance”, says the founder. CargoX defends that its solution generates 50% higher net income for truck drivers and 25% higher for carriers, on average.

Freight.com as a whole monetizes itself by charging carriers a monthly fee for publishing freight, in addition to fees for intermediating payments or for granting working capital. There are 80 thousand users who publish monthly loads, representing 615,000 trucks. The number represents 40% of the 1.5 million Brazilian trucks in operation. By the end of 2022, Carrega.com expects to have more than 50% of Brazilian trucks on its platform. “We can reach 70% to 80% of the trucks in the long term”, says Vega.

The future of heavy loads

The new R$1.1 billion contribution will be used for development and growth. In technology, some goals are to improve the mix between cargo and trucks, digitize more documents, increase delivery security and reduce carbon emissions from road transport, as fewer idle trucks occupy the roads.

In 2021, Carrega.com is projected to grow 90% over the previous year and move R$ 100 billion in freight. For 2022, it expects to grow again 90%.

The bet for next year is not only to place more Brazilian carriers on the platform, but also carriers from other Latin American countries. “There is a lot of road trade between countries in the region. We already have Brazilian trucks delivering to Argentina and we know that many carriers there want to hire truck drivers from Brazil. We want to serve these companies from neighboring countries, so the first step in this direction will be the investment in international processes of due diligence [investigação de riscos]”, says Vega.

All of these plans go through a heavy hiring goal. Freight.com has 1,300 employees, and intends to reach 3,500 of them by the end of 2022. “The best destination for any investment is people”, completes the founder.

