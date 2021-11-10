Logitech launches new keyboards and mice with colorful looks, dedicated emoji buttons and more

Logitech is adding new products to its portfolio that distance themselves from the known “office look” with washed tones and few elements that enhance their appearance, but without giving up the good experience of using their keyboards and mice. The “Studio Series” is a new collection of peripherals and accessories announced this Tuesday (09) highlighting its look with vibrant colors and attractive features for content creators. At first, there are three color options that combined keyboards, mice and accessories. See details below.









Pop Keys is the new wireless keyboard model that uses AAA batteries instead of implementing a charging interface. The accessory can be paired to three devices via Bluetooth — to switch usage between different platforms, there are shortcuts on the “F” keys. There are three color schemes available: pink; black with yellow; or purple with yellow. The keyboard has the distinct feature of offering four keys dedicated to emojis on the far right, plus four extra keys that come with the device in the box. The idea is to replace the shortcuts at the user’s liking and reprogram the buttons through the software, such that they can also be programmed to perform other functions.





Pop Mouse also offers emoji controls — just press the button below the scroll and a screen appears on the PC and allows you to configure the Pop Keys keys. Like the keyboard, the mouse is powered by batteries — AA, in turn — and promises two-year autonomy, in addition to allowing pairing with multiple devices.





The Desk Mat, finally, is an office table mat that can also be chosen from three color schemes — lilac, pink or gray.





The accessory is hydrophobic and prevents moisture from damaging peripherals, in addition to preventing slipping in the work area with its sticky rubber.

Price and availability