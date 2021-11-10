Luiz is eliminated from MasterChef and gets scolded by Fogaça

Photo gallery

MasterChef: 1st tasting in professional cooking and salmon challenge mark 19th episode

Program presented the last team competition of the season, which was held at the Sheraton São Paulo WTC HotelCarlos Reinis/Band

Tiago was the captain of the raceCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne, Eduardo, Heitor, Helena, Isabella, Kelyn, Luiz and Tiago had to create a sophisticated menu in honor of the music in just 1 hourCarlos Reinis/Band

This was the first time this season that the participants worked in a professional kitchenCarlos Reinis/Band

There was tension in the kitchen, as well as a reprimand from chef Fogaça – who threatened to take the golden apron and take over from TiagoCarlos Reinis/Band

Singer Maria Rita and conductor João Carlos Martins were the guests of the nightCarlos Reinis/Band

To alleviate the tension, the special guests of the night held an exclusive pocket show, which left the cooks thrilledCarlos Reinis/Band

Back at the studios for the second test, the judges decided that Isabella and Helena were the best and both went up to the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

Those who were not saved were challenged to prepare two salmon dishes: one raw and one cookedCarlos Reinis/Band

In addition to getting the flavor and the point right, it was necessary to have a lot of technique and agilityCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges proved everything in the end, of courseCarlos Reinis/Band

Those who failed to please the judges’ palates, however, left the competition Carlos Reinis/Band

Participants expect the final resultCarlos Reinis/Band

And Luiz was eliminated from the 19th episodeCarlos Reinis/Band