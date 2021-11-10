Luiz is eliminated from MasterChef and gets scolded by Fogaça

It lacked the ability to handle the whole fish and the creativity to design the dish. For a few moments, Luiz says he was lost in the kitchen: “At that time I asked God to enlighten me so I could think of a menu because, alone, I didn’t know what to do.” Famous for the religious promises he made over the course of 19 episodes, he risked one more but was unsuccessful. After the tasting, he already imagined that his destiny was set.
“I always think that if something happens, it has to. I believe in this and, if God has a plan for me, one day I will understand”, he says. For him, it’s time to look optimistically to the future and take what was good forever. Of unique and memorable moments, Luiz can make a list. “When I signed up, I didn’t know I had enough kitchen to be here, come in and be so praised. Today, I proved to myself that I have a talent.”
So satisfying was the experience that the cariocas no longer imagine themselves working away from gastronomy. “I’m waiting for an opportunity in the kitchen to do what I love and not have to go back to work in a company. It’s not for me anymore. I want to cook and make others happy instead of being behind a computer all day.” You are supported, Luiz!
What happened on the 19th episode of MasterChef Brasil
5 star dining
The top 8 of the MasterChef had, this Tuesday (9), the privilege of making a very special tasting, with full service, free menu and starred guests. Led by Tiago, the participants prepared a starter, main course and dessert for singer Maria Rita and conductor João Carlos Martins.
It’s bullshit!
We divided into three groups, each one being responsible for one of the stages. Tiago and Isabella at the entrances; Helena, Luiz and Hector in the main dish; Kelyn, Eduardo and Daphne for desserts. In all, the team had 1 hour of competition. In the end, the captain was accused of working as a “silly cockroach” by Fogaça. In the candy square there was also a disagreement.
The “differentiated”
According to the judges, only those who showed perfect work were guaranteed a spot on the mezzanine. The chosen ones were Isabella, who skillfully orchestrated the starters, and Helena, starter of lobster with moqueca soup, the main course. The night ended with a very special guest show.
Back to reality
In MasterChef Brasil’s kitchen, salmon awaited the participants. Tiago, Kelyn, Eduardo, Daphne, Heitor and Luiz took the test. The challenge was to clean the fish and prepare two dishes, one raw and the other cooked.
Luiz’s farewell
After 1 hour, Daphne got the better of it, and Hector was also highly praised. Eduardo guaranteed a place on the mezzanine, but without any great recommendations. Meanwhile, Kelyn, Tiago and Luiz were negative standouts. Luiz, the worst of the night, was accused of “fighting with the ingredient” and ended up eliminated.