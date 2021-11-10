Lula has 48% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro 21%, says Genial/Quaest poll

Ingenious/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (10) shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 48% of voting intentions for the 2022 presidential elections, against 21% of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). In this scenario, they are followed by former minister Sergio Moro (non-party), with 8%; by former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%; by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with two%; and by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 1%. Felipe d’Avila (New) didn’t score. You blank and null votes added up 10%, and 4% of voters declared themselves undecided. The survey heard 2,063 respondents between the 3rd and 6th of November. THE margin of error is 2.2 points percentages and the confidence level is 95%. 1 in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 1 Credit: CNN Brazil

two in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 1 Credit: CNN Brazil

3 in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 1 Credit: CNN Brazil

second scenario

In the second scenario analyzed by the research, in which Doria leaves and the state governor Eduardo Leite enters as PSDB candidate, squid also leads the first round voting intentions with 47%, followed by 21% of Bolsonaro. Then appear Sergio Moro (8%); Ciro Gomes (7%); Rodrigo Pacheco (1%) and Eduardo Leite (1%). Felipe d’Avila did not score. You blank and null votes added up 10%, and 4% of voters declared themselves undecided.

The poll also shows that the PT leader in voting intentions in all regions of the country, but the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro is largest in the Northeast region (47 percentage points) and tighter in the Midwest (8 percentage points).

1 in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 2 Credit: CNN Brazil

two in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 2 Credit: CNN Brazil

3 in 3 Genius/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Scenario 2 Credit: CNN Brazil

spontaneous research

In the survey carried out spontaneously, 49% of respondents say they are undecided, 6 percentage points less than the index recorded in the last survey, carried out in October.

Lula appears with 29% of voting intentions, 7 percentage points more than what was achieved in the previous survey. then appears Jair Bolsonaro with 16%, down 1 percentage point compared to the last survey.

Whites, nulls or voters who do not intend to vote add up to 4%, same result of October; 2% said they should choose other candidates, 1 percentage point more compared to the previous poll, and 1% said they would vote for Ciro Gomes, the same result observed in October.

second shift

The institute also carried out six simulations for the second round.

In the first scenario, Lula would win, with 57% of voting intentions, against 27% of Bolsonaro. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote appear with 13% and 3% declare to be undecided.

In the second scenario, in an eventual dispute between Lula and Sergio Moro, Lula appears in front, with 57% of voting intentions, before 22% of Moro. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote add up to 19% and 3% declare to be undecided.

In the third scenario, in an eventual dispute between Lula and Ciro, Lula appears with 53%, against 20% of Cyrus. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote appear with 24% and 3% declared to be undecided.

1 in 5 Ingenious/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Second Round Credit: CNN Brazil

two in 5 Ingenious/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Second Round Credit: CNN Brazil

3 in 5 Ingenious/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Second Round Credit: CNN Brazil

4 in 5 Ingenious/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Second Round Credit: CNN Brazil

5 in 5 Ingenious/Quaest poll for presidential elections – Second Round Credit: CNN Brazil

In the fourth scenario, in an eventual dispute between Lula and Eduardo Leite, Lula has 57%, before 14% of the toucan. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote represent 26% and 3% declared to be undecided.

In the fifth scenario, in an eventual dispute between Lula and Doria, the PT leads with 58% of voting intentions, against 13% of the governor of São Paulo. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote appear with 26% and 5% declared to be undecided.

In the sixth and last scenario, in an eventual dispute between Lula and Rodrigo Pacheco, Lula appears with 59% of voting intentions against 12% of the senator. White, null votes or those who declared they will not vote come with 25% and 4% said they were undecided.