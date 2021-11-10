Magazine Luiza has the biggest increase and PetroRio the biggest drop on the day

Magazine Luiza’s shares had the highest appreciation this Tuesday (9) among the companies present on the Ibovespa (the main index of the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange). The company PetroRio, on the other hand, was the one that suffered the most losses during the day’s session. Check the stocks that appreciated the most and the ones that suffered the most devaluation at the end of the text.

The ranking takes into account the biggest highs and lows of the index alone – it does not include stocks that are not present in it, but that are traded on the B3.

RELATED

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares rose 9.81%, traded at R$ 13.10. The paper of the company PetroRio (PRIO3) had a daily drop of 4.9%, with papers quoted at R$ 26.40.

This Tuesday, the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, closed at 105,569.38 points, changed +0.75% compared to the previous day.

Check out the stocks that rose the most this Tuesday:

Magazine Luiza: 9.81% American: 7.71% Eztec: 6.55% Via: 6.23% Petz: 6.17%

Check out the stocks that fell the most this Tuesday:

PetroRio: -4.9% BTG Pactual: -4.8% Goal: -3.24% Worth: -2.44% Telefônica Brasil: -2.26%

Did you know you can have access to a content platform to learn how to invest better? At UOL you have access to recommended portfolios, e-books, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, exclusive lives with specialists in investments and finance, stock market analysis and much more.

Subscribe now and get 7 days free to access the best UOL content

Subscription also gives you unrestricted access to exclusive sports content, hundreds of blogs and opinion columns, monthly horoscope and news commentary.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.