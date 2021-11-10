Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares jump up to 16% and push the sector with news of positive data for October

SAO PAULO – Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares soared up to 16% in this Tuesday (9) session, while the Via peers ([ativo=VIAA3]) and Americanas (AMER3) had rises of 9.1% and 8.7%, respectively, in the highs of the day.

This is in the wake of data from consultancy YipitData, which, according to information from Bloomberg, showed an acceleration in the growth of Magalu’s sales in October, also boosting other shares in the sector.

YipitData estimates that Magazine Luiza’s 3P market sales (marketplace) had “another great month” in October. Growth would have accelerated further from the previous month to the highest level in 2021.

Magalu releases its results on Thursday (11) after the market closes, as does Americanas, while Via releases its balance next Wednesday (10).

Sought by Bloomberg, Magalu did not speak out.

At 4:12 pm (Brasilia time), MGLU3 was up 9.22%, to R$ 13.03, VIIA3 was up 5.81%, to R$ 7.47, while AMER3 soared by 8.05%, to R$ 35.31 .

It is worth mentioning that, on September 10, Magalu’s papers even collapsed, also reflecting data from the same consultancy, but referring to the month of August and which signaled a slowdown in sales.

On Friday (5), the sector’s shares have already risen sharply, with the session of falling interest rates and also on account of the third quarter numbers presented by the Free Market (MELI34).

(with information from Bloomberg)

