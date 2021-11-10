Maiara and Maraísa assume the event that Marília Mendonça would do on Sunday (14) – É Hit

The sisters Maiara and Maraisa will take over the show that the sertaneja would do this Sunday (14) in Lorena, São Paulo. columnist information Laurel Garden, of Newspaper O Globo, was confirmed by the press office of the sertanejas.

Entitled “Maiara & Maraisa cantam Marília”, the sisters must have in their repertoire compositions signed by Marília Mendonça. The three had a decade of friendship and work together.

The press office informed that there are still no definitions about the “Patroas” project and about the duo taking on other Marília Mendonça agendas.

Since Marília Mendonça left in a plane crash, Maiara and Maraisa reveal message exchanges performed before the singer’s sudden departure. Shaken, they also use Twitter to talk about their feelings.

Exciting wake and burial

Subtitle:

Maiara and Maraisa participated in the wake and burial of Marília Mendonça Photograph:

Playback/TV Globo

Sisters Maiara and Maraisa were with the family during the sertaneja friend’s wake.

Then they followed in the Fire Department car that took Marília’s coffin in a procession through the streets of Goiânia to the burial site. Shaken by the death of their friend, the duo canceled all shows scheduled for the next few days.