Maiara and Maraisa take on a show that Marília Mendonça would do on the 14th – Entertainment

THE death by Marília Mendonça took everyone by surprise and caused a wave of commotion throughout Brazil. The singer, who in recent years had become the biggest phenomenon in the country and placed women as protagonists of the genre, died at just 26 years old, on Friday (5). Remind other famous people who died too soon Reproduction/Youtube

Cristiano Araujo Cristiano Araújo died at age 29, on June 24, 2015, with his girlfriend, Allana Moraes, 19. They were victims of a car accident on the BR-153, between Morrinhos and the Pontalina interchange, in Goiás. The Range Rover they were traveling in was at high speed and overturned. The two, who were unbelted in the back seat, were thrown into the vehicle. Cristiano was rescued in serious condition, but he could not resist his injuries Disclosure

Leandro Leandro’s death shocked Brazil. He discovered that he had cancer during a fishing trip in Cotia (SP), in April 1998. After being found unconscious while taking a shower after the walk, he was taken to the hospital to take a chest X-ray. Tests showed a malignant tumor the size of an orange over the lung. The singer from Goiás suffered from a very rare type of lung cancer, known as Askin’s tumor. On May 18 of that year, Leandro underwent two surgeries, in addition to restarting the third stage of chemotherapy treatment. On June 8, he made his last public appearance. A week later, he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest and was admitted to Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo, where he had multiple organ failure on the 23rd, at 36 years of age. Leandro’s funeral procession was attended by 150,000 people in Goiânia disclosure

John Paul On September 12, 1997, João Paulo, who was a partner with Daniel, returned to Brotas, in the interior of São Paulo, after performing in São Caetano do Sul, driving along Bandeirantes highway. At kilometer 40.5, in Franco da Rocha, his car overturned several times, and the 37-year-old singer was stuck in the ironwork, unable to get out of the vehicle, which then caught fire. Disclosure

claudinho On July 13, 2002, on the Presidente Dutra highway, the funk player who played with Buchecha was the victim of a car accident that led to his death, at the age of 32, in the city of Lorena, in São Paulo. Claudinho was in the passenger seat and did not resist his injuries after the car crashed into a tree Reproduction/Instagram

Killer Castor Beans Dinho, Júlio Rasec, Sérgio Reoli, Bento Hinoto and Samuel Reoli, members of the group Mamonas Assassinas, died in a plane crash. They were all under 30 years old. The plane they were on crashed into the Serra da Cantareira, in Guarulhos, on March 2, 1996 Disclosure

Cassia Eller Cássia Eller died on December 29, 2001, at the height of her career, at just 39 years old, in Rio de Janeiro. The singer suffered three cardiac arrests due to a sudden myocardial infarction. As she had been a cocaine user since adolescence, an overdose was considered, but the official report ruled out this possibility. At the time, the singer’s team revealed that she had been feeling sick and complaining of nausea, due to the excess work of the tour to promote the album. MTV acoustic Disclosure

MC Daleste

Daleste died at age 20, after being shot twice with a firearm while performing in the city of Campinas (SP), on July 7, 2013. One of the bullets grazed his left arm, and the other hit him below the chest . The singer was talking to the audience when he was shot. He was even taken to a surgical center in Paulínia (SP), but he did not resist Disclosure

Champignon Six months after his friend Chorão’s death, in the early morning of September 9, 2013, Luiz Carlos Leão Duarte Junior, known as Champignon, was found dead in his apartment in São Paulo. According to the Military Police, the former bassist of Charlie Brown Jr shot himself in the head Disclosure

crybaby The musician was found dead in the apartment where he lived, in São Paulo. Cause of death was cocaine overdose Reproduction/Instagram

Rafael Miguel Actor Rafael Miguel, famous for a food advertisement and a role in the soap opera Chiquititas, was murdered on the night of June 9, 2019, along with his parents, in São Paulo. According to police, he and his parents went to Rafael’s girlfriend’s house to talk to her father. When they arrived there, the three would have been killed by the girl’s father, who fled Play Instagram

Mark Salling American actor Mark Salling, 35, was found dead on January 30, 2018, by a river, in Sunland, region where he lived, in California, United States. The star was known for playing the bad boy character Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman, a football player, on the series glee, from Fox Disclosure