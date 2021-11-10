Maiara and Maraísa will replace Marília Mendonça at a show in MS – Diversion

New programming was released today by those responsible for the presentation in Dourados

Marília Mendonça alongside her friends in the launch of a project that united the 3. (Photo: Publicity)

Dut’s Entertainment has just announced the new schedule of the show scheduled for December 7th, in Dourados. The main attraction would be Marília Mendonça, but with the accident that killed the singer, whoever takes the stage are now the best friends of the Queen of Sofrência.

On the eve of Dourados’ birthday holiday, Maiara and Maraísa will close the show, which will be opened by the duos Hugo and Guilherme and João Gustavo and Murilo.

Tickets already purchased are still valid, and those who do not accept the new schedule can request reimbursement. For fans who have not yet purchased tickets, sales will resume at 5 outlets in Dourados: Banca do Jaime, Caminho de Casa, Boliva Conveniência, Red Store and Barbearia a Banca.

In Campo Grande, Marília Mendonça’s show would be on December 10, at Expo MS, but there is still no information on who will replace her in the Capital.

Marília and her friends had just released an album, with a tour scheduled for 2022, which would start in Belo Horizonte with a mega production and a capacity for 24,000 people on the Esplanada do Mineirão.

Maiara and Maraísa should sing her friend’s main hits and recent releases, such as Esqueça-Me Se paraz, Presepada, Fã Clube, Você Não Manda Em Mim, Motel Aphrodite, Todo Mundo But Você.