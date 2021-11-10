Makeup, jewelry, iPhone, bags: see the items collected by the PM on the plane where Marília Mendonça was | Minas Gerais

by

Bags, bags, computer equipment, jewelry. These and other belongings were collected, identified and sealed by the military police who carried out the rescue at the place where the aircraft that killed Marília Mendonça and four other people crashed, in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG), last Friday (5).

In addition to the singer, producer Henrique Ribeiro died in the accident; the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; the pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

  • Share this news on WhatsApp
  • Share this news on Telegram

The objects were then sent to the Civil Police Precinct of Caratinga, where they were later passed on to the lawyers. On the same day, they were heard by the team that is in charge of the investigations.

Belongings to Marília Mendonça and the other victims who were on the plane in Caratinga. — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim / TV Globo

The g1 had access to the identification of the 19 items found inside the aircraft. Marília’s guitar case does not appear among them. No item from co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana is on the list.

Belongings found on the plane and identified by the PM

item numberwhose was itDescription
1Marília MendonçaLouis Vuitton brand wallet with personal documents, credit cards, cash, vaccine card, surgical budget
twoMarília Mendonçavarious makeups
3Marília MendonçaNecessary containing various jewelry / costume jewelry
4Marília MendonçaBag containing several glasses
5Marília MendonçaGucci brand backpack with personal belongings
6Marília MendonçaOrganizer bag with toiletries
7Marília MendonçaiPhone, a malfunctioning iPad, a pencil pen, a wristwatch, an Apple headset, two chargers and a malfunctioning notebook power supply
8Henrique RibeiroA camouflaged backpack with various personal items
9Henrique RibeiroA wallet with personal documents, money, bank cards, badge, car key, a pen-drive, an external battery, a radio
10Henrique RibeiroA broken HP notebook
11Geraldo Medeiros JúniorWallet with personal documents, money, cards, a set of keys and a Jeep key
12Marília MendonçaTwo bags, one by the Avon brand and the other by the Prada brand
13Abicieli Silveira Dias Filhotwo badges
14no identified ownerOne black bag, one aircraft logbook book filled to page 41, two blank logbook books, one aircraft folder with cargo manifests
15no identified ownera tripod
16no identified ownerBlue suitcase with clothing and personal items
17no identified ownerBroken black suitcase on wheels, with clothing and personal items
18no identified ownerBlack bag with broken wheels, with clothing and personal items
19no identified ownerBeige bag from the Sestine brand, broken, with clothing and various personal items

  • Marília Mendonça: what is known and what remains to be clarified about the accident that killed the singer

Video shows initial rescue work

A video recorded by military police shows the initial moments of the rescue after the crash of the aircraft in which the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people were, in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, last Friday (5).

Video shows the moment when police officers arrive at the scene of the accident with Marília Mendonça

Video shows the moment when police officers arrive at the scene of the accident with Marília Mendonça

The images show officers using a rope and other tools to try to open the plane door, which was stuck, in the waterfall where the accident occurred (look above).

At one point, someone says, “You can only see the forearm.” One person asks if the member is “moving,” and another responds, “At first, yes. Shaking, shaking a lot.”

When rescuers were able to access and remove the five victims from the aircraft, all were dead.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts at the location, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died”, informed a representative of the Military Police, on the day of the accident.

Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers, which took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, where Marília would perform on Friday night.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane was in good standing and was authorized to take an air taxi.

Infographic Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1

The Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) has already confirmed that the aircraft hit a cable from a distribution tower in Caratinga, before crashing. However, according to the company, the distribution line is outside the airport’s protection zone, under the terms of the ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control (Decea).

According to Decea, the Caratinga airport has obstacles, other than high voltage cables, which are mandatory for pilots who intend to operate there.

Now, experts are trying to understand why the plane was flying so low that it hit the distribution line.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) investigates the causes of the accident. The Civil Police of Minas Gerais is also investigating the case.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday (9), the fuselage of the twin-engine plane was sent to Rio de Janeiro. The two engines of the aircraft will be taken to Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, where they will be analyzed by a specialist in these equipment. The transport of these parts is scheduled for this Wednesday (10).

Most viewed videos on g1 Minas: