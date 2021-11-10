Makeup, jewelry, iPhone, bags: see the items collected by the PM on the plane where Marília Mendonça was | Minas Gerais

Bags, bags, computer equipment, jewelry. These and other belongings were collected, identified and sealed by the military police who carried out the rescue at the place where the aircraft that killed Marília Mendonça and four other people crashed, in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG), last Friday (5).

In addition to the singer, producer Henrique Ribeiro died in the accident; the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; the pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The objects were then sent to the Civil Police Precinct of Caratinga, where they were later passed on to the lawyers. On the same day, they were heard by the team that is in charge of the investigations.

2 of 4 Belongs to Marília Mendonça and the other victims who were on the plane in Caratinga. — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim / TV Globo Belongings to Marília Mendonça and the other victims who were on the plane in Caratinga. — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim / TV Globo

The g1 had access to the identification of the 19 items found inside the aircraft. Marília’s guitar case does not appear among them. No item from co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana is on the list.

Belongings found on the plane and identified by the PM item number whose was it Description 1 Marília Mendonça Louis Vuitton brand wallet with personal documents, credit cards, cash, vaccine card, surgical budget two Marília Mendonça various makeups 3 Marília Mendonça Necessary containing various jewelry / costume jewelry 4 Marília Mendonça Bag containing several glasses 5 Marília Mendonça Gucci brand backpack with personal belongings 6 Marília Mendonça Organizer bag with toiletries 7 Marília Mendonça iPhone, a malfunctioning iPad, a pencil pen, a wristwatch, an Apple headset, two chargers and a malfunctioning notebook power supply 8 Henrique Ribeiro A camouflaged backpack with various personal items 9 Henrique Ribeiro A wallet with personal documents, money, bank cards, badge, car key, a pen-drive, an external battery, a radio 10 Henrique Ribeiro A broken HP notebook 11 Geraldo Medeiros Júnior Wallet with personal documents, money, cards, a set of keys and a Jeep key 12 Marília Mendonça Two bags, one by the Avon brand and the other by the Prada brand 13 Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho two badges 14 no identified owner One black bag, one aircraft logbook book filled to page 41, two blank logbook books, one aircraft folder with cargo manifests 15 no identified owner a tripod 16 no identified owner Blue suitcase with clothing and personal items 17 no identified owner Broken black suitcase on wheels, with clothing and personal items 18 no identified owner Black bag with broken wheels, with clothing and personal items 19 no identified owner Beige bag from the Sestine brand, broken, with clothing and various personal items

Marília Mendonça: what is known and what remains to be clarified about the accident that killed the singer

Video shows initial rescue work

A video recorded by military police shows the initial moments of the rescue after the crash of the aircraft in which the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people were, in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, last Friday (5).

Video shows the moment when police officers arrive at the scene of the accident with Marília Mendonça

The images show officers using a rope and other tools to try to open the plane door, which was stuck, in the waterfall where the accident occurred (look above).

At one point, someone says, “You can only see the forearm.” One person asks if the member is “moving,” and another responds, “At first, yes. Shaking, shaking a lot.”

When rescuers were able to access and remove the five victims from the aircraft, all were dead.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts at the location, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died”, informed a representative of the Military Police, on the day of the accident.

3 of 4 Cenipa pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers, which took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, where Marília would perform on Friday night.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane was in good standing and was authorized to take an air taxi.

4 of 4 Infographic Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1 Infographic Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1

The Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) has already confirmed that the aircraft hit a cable from a distribution tower in Caratinga, before crashing. However, according to the company, the distribution line is outside the airport’s protection zone, under the terms of the ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control (Decea).

According to Decea, the Caratinga airport has obstacles, other than high voltage cables, which are mandatory for pilots who intend to operate there.

Now, experts are trying to understand why the plane was flying so low that it hit the distribution line.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) investigates the causes of the accident. The Civil Police of Minas Gerais is also investigating the case.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday (9), the fuselage of the twin-engine plane was sent to Rio de Janeiro. The two engines of the aircraft will be taken to Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, where they will be analyzed by a specialist in these equipment. The transport of these parts is scheduled for this Wednesday (10).