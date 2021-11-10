Malala marries Asser Malik at ceremony in England: ‘partners for life’ – World

the Pakistani activist Malala he told, this Tuesday (9), on his social networks, that he married with the partner, Asser Malik. The ceremony was simple and reserved for the family. “Asser and I were married to be life partners,” she wrote.

The wedding took place in her own home, in Birmingham, England. In one of the images shared by the activist, she and her husband pose alongside their parents, Tor Pekai Yousafzai and Ziauddin Yousafzai. “Please send us your prayers. We look forward to walking together on the journey that lies ahead,” Malala urged his followers.

Congratulations

In post comments, both on Twitter and Instagram, the activist received thousands of congratulations from friends and followers. Even the Nobel Prize page, which in 2014 consecrated the activist as the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, congratulated the couple for their union.

Who is Malala?

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and is the youngest to receive the honor. She is known around the world for her defense of human and women’s rights and access to education.