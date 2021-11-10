Malala, Nobel Peace Prize winner, marries in England

Malala Yousafzai, advocate for girls’ education and winner of the Nobel Prize of Peace of 2014, got married. The information was disclosed by herself on social networks this Tuesday (9).

The 24-year-old lives in Great Britain and says her husband is called Asser. They were married in the city of Birmingham, England, and celebrated at home with their families.

“Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I got married to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter, adding four photos to the post.

Malala gave no information about her husband other than his first name. Internet users have identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Council’s High Performance Center, but Reuters was unable to confirm this information.

Taliban attack

In 2012, when he was 12 years old, Malala survived a gunfire by the Taliban in Pakistan.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and eloquence in defending the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, his activism divided public opinion.

Back in July of this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that he wasn’t sure if he was going to get married.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have someone in your life, why do you have to sign the marriage papers, why can’t it be just a partnership?”, he said at the time.

The comment generated criticism on social media in Pakistan at the time.