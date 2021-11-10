Malala Yousafzai gets married in the UK; see photos | World

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai announced this Tuesday (9) on social media that she has married her fiance Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham, UK.
“Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I are married to be partners for life. We celebrate a small nikkah (Islamic wedding) ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Send us your prayers. together the journey that lies ahead, “wrote Malala.
Malala married Asser Malik in the UK — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Malala
Malik, according to his social networks, is a sports entrepreneur and works as a manager at the Pakistan Cricket Council.
Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, said on a social network that he and his wife were overflowing with “joy and gratitude”.
“There are no words. Toor Pekai and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah (thank you, God)”
Malala is famous for her advocacy for the right to study.
Malala and her husband make their wedding official in a photo dated November 9, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Malala
At age 11 she wanted to be a doctor. But the school she attended in northwest Pakistan was closed by Taliban militants. Girl, she became a symbol in the fight against the group.
In October 2012, when she was 14, masked Taliban men got into a bus full of children and shot her in the head. Two other girls were also injured by the gunshots. All three survived.
The Taliban claimed she represented Western values and would still try to kill her. Malala and her family took refuge in England.
Malala and her husband pose next to their parents in a wedding photo on November 9, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Malala
In October 2014, the Nobel committee announced the award of the Peace Prize to Malala “for its struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all to education”.