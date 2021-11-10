Man defends himself against a crocodile by sticking a knife in the animal’s head – International

(photo: AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

A 60-year-old Australian escaped a huge crocodile, stabbing a knife several times in the animal’s head, which was trying to drag it to the river – local authorities reported on Wednesday (10/11). After surviving the attack on a remote river on the Cape York Peninsula of northern Australia, the injured man drove his car to the hospital, the Queensland State Department of the Environment said.

The man had gone fishing last week on his estate near Hope Vale, about a five-hour drive from the city of Cairns, and had chased a bull off the coast to take his place. It was at this time that the crocodile attacked.

“He said he saw the crocodile seconds before it launched itself at him, as he was about to throw a fishing pole,” the statement continued.

First, the man tried to grab a branch of the mangrove swamp to prevent the crocodile, with its jaws already wrapped around its boots, from taking it to the river.

“The man said that when he got into the water, he managed to get the knife out of his belt and stabbed the crocodile in the head until the animal released him,” the statement added.

After the attack, he managed to get to his car and drive to the local hospital. He was then transferred to Cairns hospital, where he is still recovering a week later.

Environmental agents who interrogated him confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a crocodile attack.

As this is a very remote area, they will not try to capture the reptile. For them, the animal was attracted by the presence of the bull.

The number of marine crocodiles has soared since they were declared a protected species in 1971. Recent attacks have rekindled the debate over control of their population.

This species, which can reach up to seven meters in length and weigh more than a ton, is common in the tropical north of the country. Attacks by these reptiles are frequent in the region, although they are rarely fatal.