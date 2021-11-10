Man riots Marighella’s session, curses spectators and takes hail of bottles and cans

VIDEO: The success of the film Marighella has also brought pocket-makers to movie theaters. In João Pessoa, a man spent the entire session interrupting the necessary silence with teasing and cursing

Scene from the film Marighella, in which the militant is shot and arrested in a cinema in Rio de Janeiro shortly after the coup in 64

A pocketnarista militant paid a ticket to watch ‘Marighella’ this Monday (8) in João Pessoa (PB). According to witnesses, the man spent the entire 6 pm session making a racket inside the movie theater, raging at the film and cursing spectators.

“With the credits going up, the lights turned on and he descended from the last row until next to the big screen, calling those who applauded ‘communists, communists,’” described journalist Dércio Alcântara.

Also according to the journalist, the pocketnarista provoked so much that he ended up taking a shower of plastic bottles and cans and ran out of ‘room 8’ so as not to be physically attacked. “But he still took some slaps,” added Dércio.

“In one of the scenes in the film, Marighella is arrested in a cinema in Rio de Janeiro under the cry of ‘Down with the dictatorship’. Yesterday, at the Cinépolis of João Pessoa, there was an inversion and it was a child of the dictatorship who got the worst of it”, points out the journalist.

Reception

At the box office, although it is being shown in only 275 theaters, the film directed by Wagner Moura is already considered a success with the public. In a few days, Marighella became the most watched Brazilian film of the year, according to a survey by the newspaper The globe. As a comparison, ‘Eternos’ is occupying 1,700 rooms.

Public interest in ‘Marighella’ was fueled by the irritation of government officials over the theme of the production. By mobilizing narrative disputes on social media, they ended up advertising the production.

Filmed in 2017, the film had a world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and has even been shown in the US, where it reached 88% of critical approval, in the average calculated by the website ‘Rotten Tomatoes’. In Brazil, however, the film was censored by the Bolsonaro government.

“It was a Democrat”

Director Wagner Moura stated that there is a lack of knowledge of the figure of Carlos Marighella for some criticisms received. “I categorically assert that Marighella was a Democrat. (…) Anyone who has studied the history of this specific character (you know)… Marighella was shot in the cinema, when he was shot, he shouted “Long live democracy”. He was arrested four times fighting a dictatorial regime. (…) He died fighting a military dictatorship. At the very least, respect it”, he declared.

Wagner also rejected criticism that he “heroified” Marighella. “Whoever says that hasn’t seen the movie. Marighella is held in check by everyone all the time. I made a movie of a character that I admire and admire complex people.”

Starring Seu Jorge, “Marighella” portrays the story of Carlos Marighella, one of the main opponents of the military dictatorship in Brazil. A guerrilla, he was responsible for leading one of the biggest resistance movements against the dictators, until he was assassinated in 1969, during an ambush carried out by police officers.