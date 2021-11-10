Man with knife threatens people in Oslo streets and is shot dead | World

A man armed with a knife and partially naked threatened people in the streets of Oslo, capital of Norway, and was shot dead by police on Tuesday (9). An agent was slightly injured.

Officials said it does not appear to have been an act of terror.

“We have not ruled out any motivation, but at the moment there is no information that indicates a terrorist attack,” said Police Chief Egil Jørgen Brekke. “It appears to be an individual act, so there is no reason to fear for safety.”

Attempt to run over the aggressor

The assailant was naked to the waist and was running after another person wielding a knife just before 9:00 am (local time) when police were called. An agent tried to stop the man by running him over, but he crashed the vehicle into a building, between a flower shop and a cafe.

The assailant managed to open the car door, and several shots were fired. It is still unclear whether the police in the car opened fire.

“The police tried to run him over while he was trying to stab someone. He then began to actively attack the police with a knife and there were gunshots,” operation chief Tore Solberg reported at a news conference broadcast on public television NRK.

The attacker was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

According to the newspaper “Verdens Gang”, the dead man is a Russian citizen who is about 30 years old and was sentenced in December 2020 to psychiatric treatment after a knife attack a year earlier also in Oslo.

Last month, a man armed with a bow and arrow and knife killed five people in Kongsberg, a small town southwest of Oslo.

